Kessler Foundation Ranks Among Best Nonprofits to Work For in the U.S.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Foundation, a major nonprofit organization in the field of disability, has placed among the Best Nonprofits to Work For in 2024, a yearly award recognizing the top 50 nonprofits across the U.S. The award was announced on April 1 by The NonProfit Times. The survey and awards program are designed to identify and honor the best employers in the nonprofit industry, benefiting the industry's economy, workforce, and businesses.

"Our team is honored to receive this prestigious recognition, which validates our continuous commitment to fostering an outstanding workplace," remarked Rodger DeRose, president and chief executive officer. "At the core of our organization is a steadfast belief in our mission to enhance the lives of individuals with disabilities. This commitment is mirrored in the dedication and enthusiasm of our staff. It is through their tireless efforts and collaborative spirit that the Foundation is able to enact meaningful change. Having received this award multiple times over the past ten years is a testament to our unwavering dedication to cultivating a work environment that promotes both personal fulfillment and professional excellence. This recognition inspires us to redouble our efforts in providing a supportive and enriching workplace for all."

Kessler Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit public charity, is a premier medical research organization with two locations in New Jersey. The Foundation provides research findings, postdoctoral training, and educational programming to a broad audience of clinicians, researchers, administrators, policymakers, and consumers. In addition, the Foundation focuses its grantmaking on expanding employment opportunities for people with disabilities and addresses employment outcomes through its rehabilitation research. The Foundation has a total of 173 employees.

Nonprofits from across the U.S. entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Nonprofits to Work For. The first part evaluated each nominated organization's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part included an employee survey to measure their experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top nonprofits and the final ranking. Kessler Foundation ranked number 16 out of 24 in the medium category (50-249 employees) and number 32 overall. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the ranking. For more information on the 50 top nonprofits of 2024, visit The NonProfit Times.

Kessler Foundation, a major nonprofit organization in the field of disability, is a global leader in rehabilitation research. Our scientists seek to improve cognition, mobility, and long-term outcomes, including employment, for adults and children with neurological and developmental disabilities of the brain and spinal cord including traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and autism. Kessler Foundation also leads the nation in funding innovative programs that expand opportunities for employment for people with disabilities. We help people regain independence to lead full and productive lives. For more information, visit KesslerFoundation.org.

