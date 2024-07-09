Kessler Foundation Remains Among the 50 Top Employers According to 'NJBIZ' 2024 Best Places to Work in NJ

Award program acknowledges and celebrates the state's leading employers

EAST HANOVER, N.J., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Kessler Foundation, a major nonprofit organization in the field of disability, has once more been named one of the top 50 NJBIZ's Best Places to Work in New Jersey. The Foundation has garnered recognition four times within the last five years in the medium-sized organization category, 50 – 249 employees.

"We are incredibly honored to be named a 'Best Place to Work in NJ'," said Rodger DeRose, president and chief executive officer of Kessler Foundation. "It is through exceptional work and collaborative efforts that the Foundation is able to make a difference for people with disabilities in New Jersey, throughout the U.S., and internationally."

Nonprofit Kessler Foundation has been named a top 50 NJBIZ's Best Places to Work in NJ in 2024 Post this

The NJBIZ award program acknowledges and celebrates the state's leading employers who demonstrate a strong commitment to their employees' growth and development. It collects data that evaluates companies in areas such as leadership, diversity, perks and policies, community and environmental impact, and compensation. Through surveys, employees share feedback about their employers, which provides useful, actionable information to those employers.

"We celebrate the culture of care, camaraderie, diversity, and respect our employees have for each other," asserted DeRose. "Peak performance within an organization hinges on the strength of its culture and the dedication of passionate employees who are committed to the company's mission. As a team, we help people with disabilities regain function, attain maximum independence, and live better lives."

Kessler Foundation conducts innovative rehabilitation research aimed at enhancing the mobility and cognitive abilities of individuals living with conditions such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, autism, and other disabling conditions. Sponsored research projects are supported by a variety of funding sources, including federal and state governments, nonprofit agencies, and private donations.

The awards reception and ceremony will be held on September 26, 2024, at iPlay America's Event Center in Freehold, NJ. During the awards ceremony, the rankings will be revealed. For a complete list of the 2024 Best Places to Work in New Jersey honorees, visit NJBIZ.com.

About Kessler Foundation

Kessler Foundation, a major nonprofit organization in the field of disability, is a global leader in rehabilitation research. Our scientists seek to improve cognition, mobility, and long-term outcomes, including employment, for adults and children with neurological and developmental disabilities of the brain and spinal cord including traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and autism. Kessler Foundation also leads the nation in funding innovative programs that expand opportunities for employment for people with disabilities. For more information, visit KesslerFoundation.org.

Press Contact at Kessler Foundation:

Deborah Hauss, [email protected]

Stay Connected with Kessler Foundation

X (formerly known as Twitter) | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | SoundCloud

SOURCE Kessler Foundation