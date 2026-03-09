Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announce Notice of Class Action for Any Former Record Holders and All Beneficial Owners of the Common Stock of Continental Resources, Inc., Who Held Such Stock at Any Time During October 17, 2022 through and Including November 22, 2022

RADNOR, Pa., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF OKLAHOMA COUNTY

STATE OF OKLAHOMA

IN RE: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES,

INC. SHAREHOLDER LITIGATION Case No. CJ-2022-4162

SUMMARY NOTICE OF CLASS ACTION

TO: Any former record holders and all beneficial owners of the common stock of Continental Resources, Inc. ("Continental") who held or owned such stock at any time during the period beginning on and including October 17, 2022, through and including November 22, 2022 (the "Class Period"), including any and all of their respective legal representatives, trustees, executors, administrators, estates, heirs, and any Person acting for or on behalf of, or claiming under, any of them (excluding Defendants and their immediate family members, affiliates, subsidiaries, legal representatives, heirs, estates, successors or assigns; and any entity in which any Defendant has or had a direct or indirect controlling interest) (the "Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to 12 O.S. § 2023 and an Order of the District Court of Oklahoma County, State of Oklahoma (the "Court"), that the above-captioned action ("Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Class set forth above. The defendants in the Action are (i) Harold Hamm ("Hamm"), Shelly Lambertz, and the Hamm Family Affiliates1 (collectively, the "Controlling Defendants"); and (ii) William B. Berry, John T. McNabb, II, and Mark E. Monroe (the "Director Defendants," and together with the Controlling Defendants, "Defendants"). Plaintiffs allege that Defendants breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the November 2022 transaction whereby Continental's former minority shareholders were bought out by Hamm and his affiliates for $74.28 per share (the "Transaction"). Plaintiffs allege that Hamm and the other Controller Defendants caused the Class to be cashed out of their Continental shares for inadequate consideration after an unfair process. Plaintiffs further allege that Hamm breached his fiduciary duties by engaging in insider trading prior to publicly announcing his offer to take Continental private. Plaintiffs Ralph Donald Turlington and Pembroke Pines Firefighters & Police Officers Pension Fund have been appointed by the Court to serve as Class Representatives on behalf of the Class. The parties have conducted substantial discovery. On December 16, 2025, the Court granted the motion for summary judgment filed by former defendants Ellis L. McCain and Timothy G. Taylor, who negotiated the Transaction on behalf of Continental's then minority shareholders, and dismissed all claims asserted against them in this Action. The Court also granted summary judgment in favor of several defendants relating to plaintiffs' insider trading allegations. The Court further denied Plaintiffs' motion for leave to file an amended class action petition adding Continental's in-house legal counsel as a defendant. A trial is currently set to begin on May 4, 2026.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS LAWSUIT. You may obtain a copy of the more detailed Notice of Class Action (the "Notice") by downloading it from www.ContinentalShareholderLitigation.com or by contacting the Administrator at:

Continental Shareholder Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 170500

Milwaukee, WI 53217

(877) 509-0919

[email protected]

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. This Action is still being litigated, no money has been recovered, and there is no guarantee that any money will ever be recovered. If you choose to remain a Class Member, you do not need to do anything at this time other than retain your documentation reflecting your holdings in or ownership of Continental common stock. If you do nothing, you will automatically be included in the Class, you will be bound by the proceedings in this Action, including all past, present and future orders, settlements, and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable to the Class, and you may not pursue your own lawsuit with regard to any of the issues in this Action. If you are a Class Member and do not wish to remain a member of the Class, you must take steps to exclude yourself from the Class (outlined below).

If you timely and validly request to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any orders, settlements, or judgments in the Action, you will be entitled to pursue any individual remedy that you may have, but you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money that might be recovered in the future for the benefit of the Class. To exclude yourself, you must mail or email your exclusion request, as explained in the long-form Notice available at www.ContinentalShareholderLitigation.com, so that it is postmarked or received no later than April 23, 2026 .

Further information about this notice and answers to questions concerning this Action may be obtained by writing, telephoning, or emailing either of the below Class Counsel:

Lee D. Rudy, Esq.

KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

Telephone: (610) 667-7706

www.ktmc.com

[email protected]

Greg Varallo, Esq.

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER & GROSSMANN LLP

500 Delaware Ave.

Suite 901

Wilmington, DE 19801

www.blbglaw.com

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Administrator or visiting the website www.ContinentalShareholderLitigation.com .

DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE COURT'S CLERK, OR THE JUDGE. THEY ARE NOT PERMITTED TO ADDRESS YOUR INQUIRIES OR QUESTIONS.

DATED: February 27, 2026 BY ORDER OF THE

DISTRICT COURT OF OKLAHOMA COUNTY

STATE OF OKLAHOMA

__________________ 1 The "Hamm Family Affiliates" are Transwestern Transports LLC, Harold G. Hamm Trust, Jane Elizabeth Hamm 2005 Irrevocable Trust, 2015 Jane Hamm Lerum Trust I, 2015 Jane Hamm Lerum Trust II, Hilary Hamm 2005 Irrevocable Trust, 2015 Hilary Honor Hamm Trust I, 2015 Hilary Honor Hamm Trust II, Shelly Glenn Lambertz Succession Trust, 2015 Shelly Glenn Lambertz Trust I, 2015 Shelly Glenn Lambertz Trust II, Harold Thomas Hamm Succession Trust, 2015 Harold Thomas Hamm Trust I, 2015 Harold Thomas Hamm Trust II, Deana Ann Cunningham Succession Trust, 2015 Deana Ann Cunningham Trust I, and 2015 Deana Ann Cunningham Trust II.

