Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announce Pendency of Class Action Involving Purchasers of Natera, Inc. Common Stock

RADNOR, Pa., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

WESTERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS

BRITISH AIRWAYS PENSION TRUSTEES

LIMITED & KEY WEST POLICE AND

FIRE PENSION FUND, Individually and on

Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated,



Plaintiffs, v.



NATERA, INC., et al., Defendants.



Case No. 1:22-cv-00398-DAE

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PRELIMINARILY GRANTED

MOTION TO VOLUNTARILY DISMISS SECTION 12(a)(2) CLAIMS

FROM ACTION WITHOUT PREJUDICE

TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED NATERA, INC. COMMON STOCK BETWEEN FEBRUARY 27, 2020, AND MARCH 8, 2022, INCLUSIVE, AND WERE DAMAGED THEREBY (THE "CLASS").1

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure ("Rule") 23 and by Order of the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, that the above-captioned action ("Action") filed against Natera, Inc. ("Natera"), certain of Natera's officers and directors during the relevant time period, and the underwriters that sold Natera common stock in Natera's secondary public offering conducted in July 2021 (collectively, "Defendants"), has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Class. The Court has appointed British Airways Pension Trustees Limited and Key West Police & Fire Pension Fund as Class Representatives and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP as Class Counsel.

YOU ARE ALSO HEREBY NOTIFIED that Plaintiffs have been preliminarily granted voluntary dismissal of claims under Section 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933 from the Action without prejudice. If this voluntary dismissal motion is finally granted, the Underwriter Defendants will be dismissed from the Action without prejudice.

This notice is not an admission by Defendants or an expression of any opinion by the Court as to the merits of the Action, or a finding by the Court that the claims asserted by Plaintiffs in the Action are valid. This notice is not a settlement notice and is intended only to inform members of the Class that the Action is currently in progress.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE LAWSUIT. This notice provides only a summary of the information contained in the detailed, long-form Notice of Pendency of Class Action and Preliminarily Granted Motion to Voluntarily Dismiss Section 12(a)(2) Claims from the Action Without Prejudice ("Notice").

You may obtain a copy of the Notice from the website for the Action, www.NateraSecuritiesAction.com , or by contacting the Administrator:

British Airways Pension Trustees Limited, et al. v. Natera, Inc., et al.

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 170700

Milwaukee, WI 53217

1-866-830-1050

[email protected]

If you are a Class member you should receive a Postcard Notice regarding the Action by mail. If you are a Class member and you do not receive a Postcard Notice by mail, please send your name and address to the Administrator so that you will receive any future notices disseminated in connection with the Action.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Court-appointed Class Counsel:

KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP Joshua E. D'Ancona, Esq. 280 King of Prussia Road Radnor, PA 19087 Telephone: (610) 667-7706

[email protected]

www.ktmc.com BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER

& GROSSMANN LLP Salvatore J. Graziano, Esq. 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor New York, NY 10020 Telephone: (212) 554-1400

[email protected] www.blbglaw.com

If you are a Class member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you choose to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than retain your documentation reflecting your transactions and holdings in Natera common stock. You will automatically be included in the Class, and you will be bound by the proceedings in the Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable to you. If you are a Class member and do not wish to remain a member of the Class, you must take steps to exclude yourself from the Class.

If you timely and validly request to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any orders or judgments in the Action, and you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered in the future for the benefit of the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion by mail or email postmarked or received no later than June 9, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. Your request for exclusion must be signed. If you request exclusion via email, an e-signature is acceptable. Pursuant to Rule 23(e)(4), the Court has discretion as to whether a second opportunity to request exclusion from the Class will be allowed if there is a settlement in the Action.

Moreover, if you are a Class member and you wish to object to Plaintiffs' preliminarily granted motion to voluntarily dismiss the Section 12(a)(2) claims and Underwriter Defendants from the Action without prejudice, you must do so by no later than June 9, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Further information regarding the Action may be obtained by contacting the Administrator or by visiting the website, www.NateraSecuritiesAction.com .

Please Do Not Call or Write the Court with Questions.

DATED: March 13, 2026

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

WESTERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS

1 Excluded from the Class are Defendants, the officers and directors of Natera, Inc., members of their immediate families and their legal representatives, heirs, agents, affiliates, successors or assigns, Defendants' liability insurance carriers, and any affiliates or subsidiaries thereof, and any entity in which Defendants or their immediate families have or had a controlling interest.

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP