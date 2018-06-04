Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Appointed Interim Co-Lead Counsel in Litigation Against Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

The initial complaint alleges that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ("AMD"), a leading manufacturer of central processing units, manufactured and sold defective processors that exposed users to a security vulnerability known as "Spectre." Specifically, the complaint alleges that AMD's processors are incapable of operating as intended and at processing speeds represented by AMD without exposing users to the Spectre vulnerability, which allows hackers to covertly access sensitive information stored within the CPU's kernel.

The Consolidated Amended Complaint is due to be filed on or before June 13, 2018.

Purchasers of AMD processors, or computers, laptops, or servers containing an AMD processor, who wish to discuss this action are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (James Maro, Jr., Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299-7706 or at info@ktmc.com, or Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (Rick Nelson) at (800) 449-4900 or at djr@rgrdlaw.com.

