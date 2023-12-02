Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Acelyrin, Inc.

News provided by

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

02 Dec, 2023, 14:00 ET

RADNOR, Pa. , Dec. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com)  informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been against Acelyrin, Inc. ("Acelyrin") (NASDAQ: SLRN). The action charges Acelyrin with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects.  As a result of Acelyrin's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Acelyrin's investors have suffered significant losses.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR ACELYRIN LOSSES.  YOU CAN ALSO CLICK ON THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/acelyrin-inc?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=slrn&mktm=r

TO VIEW OUR VIDEO, PLEASE CLICK HERE

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: JANUARY 16, 2024

CLASS PERIOD:  MAY 4, 2023 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 11, 2023

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:

Jonathan Naji, Esq. at (484) 270-1453 or via email at [email protected]   

Kessler Topaz is one of the world's foremost advocates in protecting the public against corporate fraud and other wrongdoing.  Our securities fraud litigators are regularly recognized as leaders in the field individually and our firm is both feared and respected among the defense bar and the insurance bar. We are proud to have recovered billions of dollars for our clients and the classes of shareholders we represent.

ACELYRIN'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

On or around May 5, 2023, Acelyrin conducted its IPO, selling 30 million shares of common stock priced at $18.00 per share.

Then, on September 11, 2023, after the markets closed, Acelyrin announced disappointing top-line results from Part B of the Phase 2b/3 trial evaluating "izokibep," the company's lead drug candidate, as it failed to show statistically significant reduction in abscesses and inflammatory nodules in patients as compared to placebo.

Following this news, Acelyrin's stock price fell $17.19 per share, or 61.61%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $10.71 per share on September 13, 2023.

After the Class Period and, most recently, after the markets closed on November 27, 2023, the company revealed that the Contract Research Organization which was hired by Acelyrin to run the izokibep trials had incorrectly programmed the testing protocol, resulting in a sequencing error that went further unidentified through the providers' testing processes.

Following this news, Acelyrin's stock price fell $2.82 per share, or over 30%, to close at $5.88 per share on November 28, 2023.

WHAT CAN I DO?

Acelyrin investors may, no later than January 16, 2024, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class, through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Acelyrin investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information. The class action complaint against Acelyrin, Aramouni v. Acelyrin, Inc., et al., Case No. 23-cv-09672, is filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP    

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world.  The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
Jonathan Naji, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 270-1453
[email protected] 

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Also from this source

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Illumina, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Illumina, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Paycom Software, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Paycom Software, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.