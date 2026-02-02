Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Pendency of Class Action Involving Purchasers of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s Common Stock

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

SJUNDE AP-FONDEN, individually and on

behalf of all others similarly situated,



Plaintiff, v.



THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.,

LLOYD C. BLANKFEIN, AND GARY D. COHN,



Defendants.





Civil Case No. 1:18-cv-12084-VSB-KHP

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES THAT PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.'S COMMON STOCK BETWEEN DECEMBER 22, 2016, AND NOVEMBER 8, 2018, INCLUSIVE, AND WERE DAMAGED THEREBY.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure ("Rule") 23 and by Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that the above-captioned action ("Action") against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("Goldman") and its former executives Lloyd C. Blankfein and Gary D. Cohn (together with Goldman, "Defendants"), has been certified as a class action on behalf of the following Class:

All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Goldman common stock between December 22, 2016, and November 8, 2018, inclusive, and were damaged thereby.1

The Court has appointed Sjunde AP-Fonden as Class Representative and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP as Class Counsel. The Action has not been adjudicated or settled. This notice is not an admission by Defendants or an expression of any opinion by the Court as to the merits of the Action, or a finding by the Court that the claims asserted by Class Representative in the Action are valid. This notice is not a settlement notice and is intended only to inform members of the Class that the Action is currently in progress.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE LAWSUIT. This notice provides only a summary of the information contained in the detailed, long-form Notice of Pendency of Class Action ("Notice"). You may obtain a copy of the Notice from the case website, www.GoldmanSachsSecuritiesAction.com, or by contacting the Administrator:

Sjunde AP-Fonden v. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. c/o Epiq Class Action & Claims Solutions, Inc. P.O. Box 5189 Portland, OR 97208-5189



(877) 744-0160 [email protected]

If you are a Class member, you should receive a Postcard Notice regarding the Action by mail. If you are a Class member and you do not receive a Postcard Notice by mail, please send your name and address to the Administrator so that you will receive any future notices disseminated in connection with the Action.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Class Counsel:

KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP Andrew L. Zivitz, Esq. Matthew L. Mustokoff, Esq. 280 King of Prussia Road Radnor, PA 19087



Telephone: (610) 667-7706



[email protected] www.ktmc.com

If you are a Class member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you choose to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than retain your documentation reflecting your transactions and holdings in Goldman common stock. You will automatically be included in the Class, and you will be bound by the proceedings in the Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable to you. If you are a Class member and do not wish to remain a member of the Class, you must take steps to exclude yourself.

If you timely and validly request to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any orders or judgments in the Action, and you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered in the future for the benefit of the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion by mail or email by no later than March 28, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. Pursuant to Rule 23(e)(4), the Court has discretion as to whether a second opportunity to request exclusion from the Class will be allowed if there is a settlement in the Action.

Further information about the Action may be obtained by contacting the Administrator or by visiting the case website www.GoldmanSachsSecuritiesAction.com.

Please Do Not Call or Write the Court with Questions.

DATED: February 2, 2026

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

[1] Excluded from the Class are (i) Defendants; (ii) Goldman's subsidiaries or affiliates; (iii) any officer, director, or controlling person of Goldman, and members of the immediate families of such persons; (iv) any entity in which a Defendant has a controlling interest; (v) Defendants' directors' and officers' liability insurance carriers, and any affiliates or subsidiaries thereof; and (vi) the legal representatives, heirs, successors, and assigns of any excluded party.

URL: www.GoldmanSachsSecuritiesAction.com

SOURCE United States District Court for the Southern District of New York