Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP Announces Pendency of Class Action on Behalf of Purchasers of Walgreen Co. Common Stock

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ILLINOIS

EASTERN DIVISION

WASHTENAW COUNTY EMPLOYEES'

RETIREMENT SYSTEM, Individually and on

Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated,

Plaintiff,

v.

WALGREEN CO., et al.,

Defendants.

Civil Action No. 1:15-cv-3187-SJC-GAF

Honorable Sharon Johnson Coleman

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED WALGREEN CO. COMMON STOCK BETWEEN MARCH 25, 2014 AND AUGUST 5, 2014, INCLUSIVE, AND WERE DAMAGED THEREBY (THE "CLASS")

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, that the above-captioned action ("Action") against Walgreen Co. ("Walgreens"), former Walgreens Chief Executive Officer Gregory D. Wasson, and former Walgreens Chief Financial Officer Wade D. Miquelon (collectively, "Defendants"), has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Class, except for certain persons and entities that are excluded from the Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of Pendency of Class Action ("Notice"). Lead Plaintiff Industriens Pensionsforsikring A/S has been appointed by the Court to represent the Class.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS LAWSUIT. The full printed Notice is currently being mailed to known Class members. If you have not yet received a full printed Notice, you may obtain a copy from the website for the Action, www.WalgreensSecuritiesLitigation.com, or by contacting the Administrator:

Walgreens Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173092

Milwaukee, WI 53217

(866) 963-9976

If you did not receive the Notice by mail and you are a member of the Class, please send your name and address to the Administrator so if any future notices are disseminated in connection with the Action, you will receive them.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Court-appointed Class Counsel:

Eli R. Greenstein, Esq.

KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER

& CHECK LLP

One Sansome Street, Suite 1850

San Francisco, CA 94104

Telephone: (415) 400-3000

Facsimile: (415) 400-3001

- and -

Johnston de F. Whitman, Esq.

Michelle M. Newcomer, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

Telephone: (610) 667-7706

Facsimile: (610) 667-7056

info@ktmc.com

www.ktmc.com

If you are a Class member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you choose to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than retain your documentation reflecting your transactions in Walgreens common stock. You will automatically be included in the Class, and you will be bound by the proceedings in this Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable. If you are a Class member and do not wish to remain a member of the Class, you must take steps to exclude yourself from the Class.

If you timely and validly request to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any orders or judgments in the Action, and you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered in the future for the benefit of the Class. If you exclude yourself from the Class, please note however that you may be time-barred from asserting the claims covered by the Action by a statute of repose. Class Counsel offers no advice and no opinion on whether you will be able to maintain such claims. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than April 20, 2020, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the full printed Notice. Pursuant to Rule 23(e)(4) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, it is within the Court's discretion as to whether a second opportunity to request exclusion from the Class will be allowed if there is a settlement or judgment in the Action; accordingly, this may be the only opportunity to request exclusion from the Class.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Administrator as set forth above or by visiting the website www.WalgreensSecuritiesLitigation.com.

Please Do Not Call or Write the Court with Questions.

DATED: January 27, 2020 BY ORDER OF THE COURT

