Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement Involving Purchasers of Celgene Corporation Common Stock Between April 27, 2017 and April 27, 2018, Inclusive

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

IN RE CELGENE CORPORATION SECURITIES LITIGATION Case No. 2:18-cv-04772 (MEF) (JBC) CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PROPOSED CLASS ACTION

SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND

(III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who purchased the common stock of Celgene Corporation ("Celgene") between April 27, 2017 and April 27, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were damaged thereby (the "Class")1:

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, that Class Representative AMF Tjänstepension AB, on behalf of itself and the Court-certified Class, has reached a proposed settlement of the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action") for $239,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"). If approved, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action.

The Action involves allegations that Celgene and two of its former officers, Terrie Curran and Philippe Martin (collectively, "Defendants") violated the federal securities laws. Class Representative alleges that Defendants made material misrepresentations and omissions during the Class Period regarding certain Celgene products and product candidates, including the pharmaceutical drugs and drug candidates known as GED-0301, Otezla, and Ozanimod, in violation of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Defendants deny all allegations in the Action and deny any violations of the federal securities laws.[2]

A hearing (the "Settlement Hearing") will be held on May 4, 2026, at 9:00 a.m., before the Honorable Michael E. Farbiarz of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, either in person at Courtroom 4 of the Frank Lautenberg Post Office & U.S. Courthouse, 2 Federal Square, Newark, NJ 07102, or by telephone or videoconference, to determine: (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Settlement Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Class Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees in an amount not to exceed 22.2% of the Settlement Fund and payment of expenses in an amount not to exceed $5.75 million (which amount may include a request for reimbursement of the reasonable costs incurred by Class Representative directly related to its representation of the Class) should be approved. Any updates regarding the Settlement Hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing or updates regarding in-person or remote appearances at the hearing, will be posted to the case website, www.CelgeneSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. This notice provides only a summary of the information contained in the full Notice of (I) Proposed Class Action Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Settlement Notice"). You may obtain copies of the Settlement Notice and the Claim Form on the case website, www.CelgeneSecuritiesLitigation.com; by contacting the Claims Administrator at: Celgene Corporation Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. 91422, Seattle, WA 98111; by calling toll free 1-855-648-0893; or by emailing [email protected].

If you are a Class Member, in order to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed) or online by no later than April 13, 2026. To submit a claim online, visit www.CelgeneSecuritiesLitigation.com. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Class Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and expenses must be filed with the Court and delivered to Class Counsel and Defendants' Counsel or emailed to Class Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received on or before April 23, 2026 at 5:00 p.m., in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Settlement Notice. As this Class was previously certified and, in connection with class certification, Class Members had the opportunity to request exclusion from the Class, the Court has exercised its discretion not to allow a second opportunity to request exclusion in connection with the Settlement proceedings.

Please do not contact the Court, the Office of the Clerk of the Court, Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Class Counsel.

Requests for the Settlement Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Celgene Corporation Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91422

Seattle, WA 98111

(855) 648-0893

[email protected]

www.CelgeneSecuritiesLitigation.com

All other inquiries should be made to Class Counsel:

KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER

& CHECK, LLP

Matthew L. Mustokoff

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(610) 667-7706

[email protected]

By Order of the Court

1 Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Class by definition and others are excluded pursuant to their prior request. The full definition of the Class, including a complete description of who is excluded from the Class, is set forth in the full Settlement Notice referred to below.

2 Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated November 4, 2025 ("Stipulation"). The Stipulation can be viewed at www.CelgeneSecuritiesLitigation.com.

