Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement Involving Purchasers of Preferred American Depositary Shares Issued by Banco Bradesco S.A.

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

IN RE BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

SECURITIES LITIGATION Civil Case No. 1:16-cv-04155 (GHW) ECF CASE

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT; (II) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES

AND PAYMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES; AND

(III) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING

TO: All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the preferred American Depositary Shares ("PADS") issued by Banco Bradesco S.A. during the period from August 8, 2014 through July 27, 2016, inclusive, and were injured thereby ("Settlement Class"). Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class as set forth in detail in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated July 1, 2019 ("Stipulation") and the Notice described below.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY; YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York ("Court"), that the above-captioned action ("Action") has been provisionally certified as a class action for the purposes of settlement only and that the parties to the Action have reached a proposed settlement for $14,500,000 in cash ("Settlement") that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action. A hearing will be held on November 13, 2019 at 4:15 p.m., before the Honorable Gregory H. Woods at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse, 500 Pearl Street, New York, New York 10007, Courtroom 12C, to determine: (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notice described below) should be entered; (iii) whether the Settlement Class should be certified for purposes of effectuating the Settlement; (iv) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (v) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and payment of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. This notice provides only a summary of the information contained in the detailed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Payment of Litigation Expenses; and (III) Settlement Fairness Hearing ("Notice"). You may obtain a copy of the Notice, along with the Claim Form, on the website for the Settlement, www.BancoBradescoSecuritiesLitigation.com , or from Lead Counsel's website, www.ktmc.com. You may also obtain copies of the Notice and Claim Form by contacting the Claims Administrator at Banco Bradesco S.A. Securities Litigation Settlement, c/o Epiq Class Action & Claims Solutions, Inc., P.O. Box 4259, Portland, OR 97208-4259; 1-877-848-4284; info@BancoBradescoSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online, no later than December 21, 2019 , in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any releases, judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than October 23 , 2019 , in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any releases, judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the net proceeds of the Settlement. Excluding yourself is the only option that allows you to be part of any other current or future lawsuit against Defendants or any of the other released parties concerning the claims being resolved by the Settlement. Please note, however, if you decide to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you may be time-barred from asserting the claims covered by the Action by a statute of repose.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and payment of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than October 23 , 2019 , in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS OR THEIR COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. All questions about this notice, the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to the Claims Administrator:

Banco Bradesco S.A. Securities Litigation Settlement

c/o Epiq Class Action & Claims Solutions, Inc.

P.O. Box 4259

Portland, OR 97208-4259

1-877-848-4284

info@BancoBradescoSecuritiesLitigation.com

www.BancoBradescoSecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, may be made to Lead Counsel:

Andrew L. Zivitz

Johnston de F. Whitman, Jr.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

1-610-667-7706

info@ktmc.com

DATED: August 26, 2019 BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

Southern District of New York

