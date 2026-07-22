TACOMA, Wash., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces proposed class action settlement on behalf of purchasers of CytoDyn Inc. common stock between March 27, 2020 and March 30, 2022 (OTCQB: CYDY):

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

WESTERN DISTRICT OF WASHINGTON

AT TACOMA

BRIAN JOE COURTER, COURTER AND SONS

LLC, DIANE M. HOOPER, THOMAS MCGEE, and

CANDRA E. EVANS, Individually and on Behalf of

All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiffs, v. CYTODYN INC., NADER Z. POURHASSAN,

MICHAEL MULHOLLAND, and SCOTT A. KELLY, Defendants. Case No. 3:21-cv-05190-BHS

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR

ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of CytoDyn Inc. ("CytoDyn") between March 27, 2020 and March 30, 2022, and were damaged thereby:

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY;

YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A

CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington ("Court"), that the above-captioned action ("Action") has been provisionally certified as a class action on behalf of the following class: all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of CytoDyn between March 27, 2020 and March 30, 2022, and were damaged thereby ("Settlement Class"). Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated March 18, 2026 ("Stipulation") and the detailed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses ("Notice") for the settlement. The Stipulation and Notice can be viewed on the website www.CytoDynSecuritiesSettlement.com.

YOU ARE ALSO HEREBY NOTIFIED that Court-appointed Lead Plaintiff Brian Joe Courter and Courter and Sons LLC ("Lead Plaintiff"), on behalf of itself and the Settlement Class, has reached a proposed settlement of the Action with defendants CytoDyn, Nader Z. Pourhassan, Michael Mulholland, and Scott A. Kelly (collectively, "Defendants") for 49 million shares of CytoDyn common stock and $500,000 in cash ("Settlement"). If approved by the Court, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing ("Settlement Hearing") will be held on November 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., before the Honorable Benjamin H. Settle, United States District Judge for the Western District of Washington, either in person at the United States Courthouse, 1717 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98402, or by telephone or videoconference (at the discretion of the Court), to determine, among other things, whether: (i) for purposes of settlement, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class and Lead Plaintiff Brian Joe Courter and Courter and Sons LLC and Lead Counsel Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP should be appointed as class representative and class counsel, respectively, for the Settlement Class; (ii) the Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Settlement Class, and should be finally approved by the Court; (iii) the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants and the releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notice) should be granted; and (iv) Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees in an amount not to exceed 25% of the Settlement Fund and payment of expenses in an amount not to exceed $300,000 (which amount may include a request for reimbursement of the reasonable costs incurred by Lead Plaintiff directly related to its representation of the Settlement Class) should be approved. Any updates regarding the Settlement Hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing or updates regarding in-person or remote appearances at the hearing, will be posted to the website www.CytoDynSecuritiesSettlement.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement proceeds. This notice provides only a summary of the information contained in the detailed Notice. You may obtain a copy of the Notice, along with the Claim Form, on the website for the Settlement, www.CytoDynSecuritiesSettlement.com. You may also obtain a copy of the Notice and Claim Form by contacting the Claims Administrator by mail at CytoDyn Securities Litigation Settlement, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205, Media, PA 19063; by calling toll free 1-866-274-4004; or by sending an email to [email protected]. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be found on Lead Counsel's website www.ktmc.com.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, in order to be eligible to receive a distribution from the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online via www.CytoDynSecuritiesSettlement.com , no later than September 21, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any releases, judgments, or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than October 12, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any releases, judgments, or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not receive any benefits from the Settlement. Excluding yourself from the Settlement Class is the only option that may allow you to be part of any other current or future lawsuit against Defendants or any of the other released parties concerning the claims being resolved by the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than October 12, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. All questions about this notice, the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to the Claims Administrator:

CytoDyn Securities Litigation Settlement

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

1-866-274-4004

[email protected]

www.CytoDynSecuritiesSettlement.com

All other inquiries should be made to Lead Counsel:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Andrew L. Zivitz, Esq.

Joshua D'Ancona, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

1-610-667-7706

or

Jennifer L. Joost, Esq.

One Sansome Street, Suite 1850

San Francisco, CA 94104

1-415-400-3000

[email protected]

DATED: June 18, 2026 BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

Western District of Washington

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP