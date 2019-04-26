Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces The Filing Of A Consumer Class Action Lawsuit Against American Honda Motor Co., Inc., Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. And ZF-TRW Automotive Holdings Corp. For Defective Airbag Control Units

RADNOR, Pa., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit against ZF-TRW Automotive Holdings Corp. and TRW Automotive U.S. LLC (collectively "TRW"), American Honda Motor Co., Inc., and Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. (collectively the "Vehicle Manufacturers") in the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division). The case is captioned Samouris, et al. v. ZF-TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., et al., Case No. 2:19-cv-11215-MAG-EAS and is filed on behalf of all persons in the United States who purchased, leased or own the following vehicles:

Acura : RLX (2014-2019), RLX HYBRID (2014-2019); TL (2012-2014); TLX (2015-2017); TSX (2012-2014); TSX SPORT WAGON (2014); and TSX SPORTSWAGON (2012-2013)

Owners or Lessees of Class Vehicles, or any of the additional vehicles listed below, who wish to discuss their legal rights or interests are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (James Maro, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299-7706 (toll free) or (610) 667-7706, or via e-mail at info@ktmc.com. For additional information please visit www.ktmc.com/trw-automotive-defective-airbag.

The complaint alleges that the airbag systems in the Class Vehicles contain airbag control units ("ACUs") which sense vehicle crashes and evaluate whether airbag deployment is necessary in the event of an impact. The ACUs contain an electronic component – an application specific integrated circuit ("ASIC") – which monitors signals from other crash sensors located in the vehicles. The complaint further alleges that the ACUs in the Class Vehicles are experiencing electrical overstress due to harmful electrical signals, which can damage the ASIC and cause the ACUs to stop working. As a result, the proper airbag and supplemental restraints may not deploy during a crash. In addition to the vehicles listed above, the following vehicles also contain the defective ACUs:

Dodge: NITRO (2010-2011); RAM 1500 (2009); and RAM 3500 (2010)

Despite knowledge of the ACU defect, TRW has continued to manufacture and sell the defective ACUs, resulting in numerous injuries and deaths. Further, the Vehicle Manufacturers have continued to equip the Class Vehicles with airbag systems containing the ACU defect and sell and lease the Class Vehicles, without disclosing the ACU defect and its corresponding safety risks to owners and lessees. The ACU defect exposes owners and lessees to the serious and life-threatening safety risk that their Class Vehicle airbags could fail to deploy during an accident, resulting in injury or death.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(888) 299-7706

(610) 667-7706

info@ktmc.com

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

