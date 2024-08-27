Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) ("Applied Materials").

On November 16, 2023, Reuters reported that Applied Materials was under criminal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for potentially evading export restrictions on China's top chipmaker, SMIC. On this news, Applied Materials' stock price fell $6.19, or 4%, to close at $147.75 per share on November 17, 2023.

Then, on February 27, 2024, Reuters reported that Applied Materials had received a subpoena from both the SEC and U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to China shipments and requested information concerning certain federal award applications. On this news, Applied Materials' stock price fell $5.31, or 2.6%, to close at $197.28 per share on February 27, 2024.

If you are an Applied Materials investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at [email protected].

