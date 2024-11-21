Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages PACS Group, Inc. Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against PACS Group, Inc. ("PACS") (NYSE: PACS). The lawsuit is brought on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired PACS: 1) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with PACS' April 11, 2024 initial public offering (the "IPO"); and/or 2) securities between April 11, 2024 and November 5, 2024 inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lead plaintiff deadline is January 13, 2025.

The complaint alleges that, in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) PACS engaged in a scheme to submit false Medicare claims which drove more than 100% of PACS' operating and net income from 2020 – 2023; (2) the company engaged in a scheme to bill thousands of unnecessary respiratory and sensory integration therapies to Medicare; (3) PACS engaged in a scheme to falsify documentation related to licensure and staffing; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

PACS investors may, no later than January 13, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

