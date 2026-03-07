Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Filed a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against uniQure N.V. (QURE); April 13, 2026, Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Did you buy QURE ordinary shares between September 24, 2025, and October 31, 2025?

Affected uniQure N.V. Investor Summary

Who : uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE)

: uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities class action lawsuit filed Class Period: September 24, 2025, and October 31, 2025

September 24, 2025, and October 31, 2025 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: April 13, 2026

April 13, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's Huntington's disease gene therapy drug.

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's Huntington's disease gene therapy drug.

RADNOR, Pa., March 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that the firm has filed a securities fraud class action lawsuit against uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) (uniQure) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired uniQure ordinary shares between September 24, 2025, and October 31, 2025, inclusive (the Class Period). This action, captioned Scocco v. uniQure N.V., et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-01124, was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Important Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired uniQure ordinary shares during the Class Period may, no later than April 13, 2026, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class.



If you purchased or acquired uniQure ordinary shares and have lost money on your investment, you are encouraged to contact KTMC



UNIQURE N.V. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

uniQure is a biotechnology company developing gene therapies for rare diseases, including Huntington's disease (HD). uniQure's leading drug candidate is AMT-130, a novel gene therapy being developed to slow the progression of HD. During the Class Period, uniQure misled investors about its Phase I/II clinical trials (Pivotal Study) of AMT-130 as well as the prospects and timeline of uniQure's Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the FDA for approval to use AMT-130 to treat patients with HD.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about uniQure's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the design of uniQure's Pivotal Study—including comparison of the Pivotal Study results to the ENROLL-HD external historical data set—was not fully approved by the FDA; (2) Defendants downplayed the likelihood that, despite purportedly highly successful results from the Pivotal Study, uniQure would have to delay its BLA timeline to perform additional studies to supplement its BLA submission; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about uniQure's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Why did uniQure's Share Price Drop?

Investors learned the truth about the company's prospects and the BLA timeline for AMT-130 on November 3, 2025, when uniQure revealed that "the FDA currently no longer agrees that the data from the Phase I/II studies of AMT-130 in comparison to an external control, as per the prespecified protocols and statistical analysis plans shared with the FDA in advance of the analyses, may be adequate to provide the primary evidence in support of a BLA submission." Although the Company "plan[ned] to urgently interact with the FDA to find a path forward for the timely accelerated approval of AMT-130," uniQure admitted that "the timing of the BLA submission for AMT-130 is now unclear." On this news, the price of uniQure ordinary shares plummeted $33.40 per share, or more than 49%, from a close of $67.69 per share on October 31, 2025, to close at $34.29 per share on November 3, 2025.



File to be lead plaintiff by April 13, 2026.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR UNIQURE N.V. INVESTORS :

uniQure investors may, no later than April 13, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.



