Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of AdaptHealth Corp. ("AdaptHealth") (NASDAQ: AHCO).

On July 19, 2021, Jehoshaphat Research published a short report on AdaptHealth claiming that the company "a roll-up of roll-ups with excessive debt, is deceiving the investor community via its financial reporting practices." The report further stated that "while management claims (and consensus estimates reflect) an organic growth trajectory of 8-10%, AHCO is in fact experiencing double-digit organic decline. It is also, in our opinion, taking steps to obscure that decline which are expressly forbidden by the SEC." AdaptHealth's stock price fell after publication of this report.

