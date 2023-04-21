Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Amgen Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Amgen Inc. ("Amgen") (NASDAQ: AMGN). The action charges Amgen with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Amgen's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Amgen's investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: MAY 12, 2023

CLASS PERIOD: JULY 29, 2020 THROUGH APRIL 27, 2022

Jonathan Naji, Esq. at (484) 270-1453 or via email at [email protected]

AMGEN'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

On July 29, 2020, Amgen filed its 10-Q with the SEC wherein it noted the company's ongoing tax dispute the U.S. government but assured investors that existing accruals were "appropriate" and did not disclose any meaningful accrual for tax liabilities associated with this ongoing tax dispute.

Then, on August 3, 2021, Amgen disclosed, for the first time, massive outstanding tax liabilities sought by the IRS. The release stated that Amgen had received a Notice of Deficiency from the IRS in July 2021 which sought $3.6 billion in back taxes, plus interest, for tax years 2010, 2011, and 2012. Following this news, the price of Amgen common stock fell by more than 6%.

Then, on April 27, 2022, Amgen issued an earnings release for its first fiscal quarter of 2022, which disclosed that Amgen had received a Notice of Deficiency from the IRS in April 2022 which sought $5.1 billion in back taxes, plus interest, for tax years 2013, 2014, and 2015, and proposed a $2 billion penalty as a result of Amgen's improper tax avoidance strategies.

Following this news, the price of Amgen common stock fell by an additional 4.3%, to close at $238.13 on April 28, 2022.

Amgen investors may, no later than May 12, 2023, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class. The class action complaint against Amgen, Roofers Local No. 149 Pension Fund v. Amgen Inc., et al. Case No. 23-cv-02138, is filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York before the Honorable Edgardo Ramos.

