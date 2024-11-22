Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Edwards Lifesciences Corporation ("Edwards") (NYSE: EW) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Edwards securities between February 6, 2024 and July 24, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period") The lead plaintiff deadline is December 13, 2024.

DEFENDANTS' ALLEGED MISCONDUCT:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors related to the growth of the company's core product, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement ("TAVR"), while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Edwards' TAVR platform. Specifically, Edwards' claims and confidence relied far too heavily on their perceived ability to engage the claimed low-treatment-rate population of patients and an overestimation of the desire for hospitals and other care facilities to continue to utilize and otherwise commit resources to the TAVR procedures over newer, innovative treatment alternatives.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS:

Edwards investors may, no later than December 13, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

