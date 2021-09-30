Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Against The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) ("Boston Beer") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Boston Beer securities betweeen April 22, 2021 and September 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2021

Website: https://www.ktmc.com/the-boston-beer-company-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=boston_beer

Contact: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453

Toll free (844) 887-9500

Boston Beer is a high-end alcoholic beverage company that produces hard seltzer, malt beverages, and hard cider at its cidery and under contractual arrangements at other brewery locations.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Boston Beer's hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (2) as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (3) Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third party brewers; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Boston Beer investors may, no later than November 15, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Jr., Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(844) 887-9500 (toll free)

[email protected]

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Related Links

http://www.ktmc.com

