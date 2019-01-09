Keste LLC is Recognized as Amazon Web Services Advanced Consulting and QuickSight Partner

AWS Consulting Partners help customers design, architect, migrate, and manage their cloud solutions on AWS. To qualify for the program, partners must meet stringent requirements that demonstrate deep technical skills and expertise, a proven record of excellent customer experience, and overall business investment into AWS.

The AWS Partner Program

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is the global partner program for AWS. The advanced requirements - including training, certifications, and accreditations - demonstrate a superior understanding of AWS and a strong commitment to the customer.

For more information visit our AWS Partner page here or the Amazon QuickSight page here.

About Keste

Keste is an award-winning, global software solutions and advisory firm focused on B2B and e-commerce solutions. We work as trusted advisors, helping our clients choose and implement the right technology to transform the way they do business. For more information on Keste, visit us at www.keste.com

CONTACT: Sujay Krishnan at (816) 875-3783

SOURCE Keste

