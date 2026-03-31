Kestgo Group Names Florence L. Spyrow, JD, MSN/MHA, as Strategic Advisor

The growing support-services consulting firm will leverage Ms. Spyrow's executive, operational, and legal expertise to help client partners.

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kestgo, a consulting firm specializing in healthcare support services, today announced the appointment of Florence L. Spyrow, JD, MSN/MHA, to its Board of Advisors. Ms. Spyrow brings decades of healthcare leadership experience and will support Kestgo and its client partners through strategic guidance, operational transformation, and governance support.

Flo Spyrow

"We are thrilled to welcome Flo to the Kestgo team," said Paula Keller, Co-Founder and Principal of Kestgo. "Her ability to guide organizations through complexity, transformation, and uncertainty — particularly in rural and integrated healthcare environments—makes her an invaluable addition to our advisory board. Flo understands the realities healthcare leaders face today and strengthens our ability to deliver thoughtful, sustainable solutions."

Ms. Spyrow most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Northern Arizona Healthcare, where she led the organization through operational challenges while advancing performance improvement initiatives and building a high-performing executive leadership team. She also guided the development of a long-range strategic plan that included a transformational Health & Wellness Village designed to expand care access and strengthen community health.

"I have spent my career working alongside healthcare leaders deeply committed to their communities, teams, and mission," said Florence "Flo" Spyrow. "Kestgo's hands-on, people-first approach to improving healthcare support services strongly aligns with my own values. I look forward to partnering with the Kestgo team and its clients to drive meaningful, sustainable improvement across organizations of all sizes."

Ms. Spyrow's career reflects deep experience in rural healthcare leadership. In addition to Northern Arizona Healthcare, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Hammond Hospital and previously led integration and operational improvement initiatives within large health systems, including Genesis Health System and Trinity Regional Health System during its affiliation with Iowa Health System (now UnityPoint Health).

Her multidisciplinary background in nursing, executive leadership, and law has supported healthcare organizations through restructuring, partnerships, and financial turnarounds while maintaining mission integrity.

About Kestgo

Kestgo is a healthcare support-services consulting firm that partners with hospitals and health systems to strengthen operational performance, financial sustainability, and workforce and patient experiences. The firm focuses on transforming critical non-clinical operations—including environmental services, food and nutrition, facilities management, and patient transport—through practical, hands-on implementation that delivers measurable, lasting results.

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SOURCE Kestgo