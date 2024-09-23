Kestra Raises $8M to Lead the Future of Orchestration for Business-Critical Workflows

Funding Round : Kestra raised $8M in seed funding led by Alven, with existing investors ISAI & Axeleo doubling down, and notable technology leaders from dbt Labs, Airbyte, Datadog, Hugging Face, Talend, Algolia, Platform.sh.





PARIS, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than a year after its $3M pre-seed round, Kestra , the unified orchestration platform, today announced it has raised $8M in seed investment. Kestra is currently the fastest-growing open-source orchestration product in the market, executing several hundred million workflows, a tenfold increase in one year. Thousands of organizations, including several global enterprises, have trusted Kestra as the most production-ready and user-friendly platform to automate their mission-critical workflows.

Kestra's funding round will drive its continued expansion across North America and EMEA, as organizations increasingly rely on its robust, enterprise-grade orchestration platform built on a strong open-source foundation. This funding round is led by Alven, alongside ISAI, Axeleo Capital, and numerous founders and CEOs from leading technology companies who have invested in Kestra during this round, including Tristan Handy (dbt Labs); Michel Tricot (Airbyte); Olivier Pomel (Datadog); Clement Delangue (Hugging Face); Bertrand Diard (Talend); Nicolas Dessaigne (Algolia); and Frédéric Plais (Platform.sh). The new capital will accelerate hiring and fuel the company's growth strategy across North America and EMEA.

"At Alven, we partner with visionary teams that are redefining industries, and Kestra embodies this by unifying and simplifying how companies orchestrate their most critical processes. In a world where reliability and scalability are essential, Kestra excels at managing mission-critical workflows at scale, streamlining everything from data pipelines to infrastructure operations. This makes them essential, especially for large corporations. We believe they are on the path to becoming the modern Enterprise Orchestrator, transforming operations, and we're proud to support them," said Victor Charpentier, Alven.

Kestra's open-source community is thriving with developers contributing to the product in business automation, data pipelines, AI applications, microservice coordination, and more. Its versatility is driven by a vast plugin ecosystem connecting to over 500 tools (including Databricks, Snowflake, dbt, Airbyte, Terraform, etc.), orchestrating at scale across all major cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure, etc.). This broad approach and low barrier to entry make Kestra the only Unified Orchestration platform on the market, supporting all automation use cases and welcoming all user profiles. Kestra reduces tool proliferation, fosters internal knowledge sharing, and ensures future readiness.

"The orchestration market is fragmented with siloed solutions addressing specific job scenarios. Business leaders face challenges in unifying best practices and tools across data, infrastructure, business process management, microservices, and more. They seek a unified platform to streamline operations, and this is where Kestra excels. Our growing enterprise customers show there's demand for an API-first, user-friendly product that unites teams, workflows, and pipelines of all types," said Emmanuel Darras, CEO and Co-Founder of Kestra.

By supporting orchestration both as code and through an intuitive UI, Kestra appeals to all developers as well as non-engineers. It has also proven successful with IT teams that expect high performance and observability at scale. Kestra Enterprise's purpose-built features, such as reliable remote execution, integration with third-party secrets manager, and high availability, currently power business-critical workflows and event-driven applications in production for some of the most innovative companies.

"Our focus on scalability, real-time processing, and security is delivering results. Large organizations—including banks, retail companies, software providers, and government entities—are executing millions of workflows with Kestra. The platform excels even in highly specialized cases like network monitoring and real-time fraud detection. Most importantly, configuring and scheduling these workflows remains effortless, thanks to a language-agnostic, declarative syntax combined with webhooks and event-driven triggers," said Ludovic Dehon, CTO and Co-Founder of Kestra.

For more information on Kestra, watch the company's introductory video or discover Kestra's GitHub repository .

About Kestra

Kestra Technologies , founded in 2021 by Emmanuel Darras (co-founder of Ankama) and Ludovic Dehon (AKHQ.io), is behind Kestra, an event-driven orchestration platform designed to simplify orchestration for both engineers and business users. Focused on building reliable, business-critical workflows, Kestra stands out with its strong open-source foundation. While many tools are overly complex or limited, Kestra provides a unified, scalable platform that is enterprise-ready and easy to use. The company is actively expanding, with a focus on hiring and growing in North America and EMEA.

About Alven

Alven is an early-stage venture capital firm with a unique instinct to align itself with high-potential category-defining companies and guide entrepreneurs from seed to growth.

With over $2 billion under management, we operate from Paris and London and have backed over 170 teams across Europe & US in the last 2 decades, including many success stories such as Stripe, Algolia, Dataiku, Qonto, Datadog (Sqreen), Trainline (CaptainTrain), OpenClassrooms, Jobteaser, and Sézane.

About ISAI Venture

ISAI Venture invests €100,000 to €3 million in early-stage French Tech start-ups, from Pre-Seed to Post-Seed, as lead or co-lead. It also supports French entrepreneurs in the US, partnering with local investors. Notable successes include Blablacar, Cardiologs, Datadome, Evaneos, Malt, and 360Learning. ISAI Venture is part of ISAI Gestion, founded in 2009 by Tech entrepreneurs. It now has over 430 Entrepreneur-LPs and major institutional backers.

