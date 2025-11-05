Kestrel Group Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Kestrel Group Ltd

Nov 05, 2025, 16:15 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kestrel Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KG) ("Kestrel" or the "Company"), a leading specialty insurance platform that provides fronting services to program managers, reinsurers, and reinsurance brokers, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Key Highlights - Third Quarter 2025 Financials

  • Total revenues were $17.4 million
  • Net premiums earned were $6.8 million
  • Net loss was $5.1 million
  • Program Services net fee income was $1.0 million
  • As of September 30, 2025, the Company's book value per common share was $18.57

The Company reported earnings for the second time since closing its business combination agreement on May 27, 2025 between Kestrel and Maiden Holdings. The combination of values-driven insurance organizations with a commitment to innovation, client service and long-term relationships is intended to generate a balance sheet light, fee revenue model to deliver a strong fee-based insurance platform while selectively deploying underwriting capacity to optimize returns for shareholders. Kestrel's strategic focus centers on growing the fee income component of its program services business to increase profitability while effectively managing the continuing run-off of the legacy Maiden alternative asset and reinsurance portfolios.

Program Services Segment

The Program Services segment provides fronting services to general agents and insurance carriers to leverage Kestrel's trusted reputation to provide access to the U.S. property and casualty insurance market and insurance paper rated "A-" (Excellent) A.M. Best rating and expansive licenses in exchange for ceding fees. Kestrel issues the policy through exclusive use of four insurance carriers, and the reinsurer assumes the risk.

In the third quarter of 2025, total fee revenues from the Program Services segment were $1.6 million, derived from fees from both new and existing client programs. Increased premium volume accounted for $1.1 million of fee revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The Company continues to actively pursue reinsurance mechanisms with its existing partners that would selectively deploy the Company's underwriting capacity and facilitate and accelerate both its fee and premium revenue growth.

Legacy Reinsurance Segment

The Legacy Reinsurance segment consists of the AmTrust Reinsurance and Diversified Reinsurance segments previously reported by Maiden prior to the Combination with Kestrel. The AmTrust portion of this segment includes all business ceded to Maiden Reinsurance by AmTrust. The Diversified portion of this segment consists of a run-off portfolio of predominantly third-party property and casualty reinsurance business focusing on regional and specialty property and casualty insurance companies located primarily in Europe, as well as business produced by Maiden LF and Maiden GF along with transactions entered into by GLS.

During the third quarter, the Legacy Reinsurance segment produced an underwriting loss of $9.0 million, of which $7.6 million related to that segment's AmTrust business. The AmTrust business reported approximately $6.9 million in adverse prior period loss development ("PPD"), of which $4.7 million related to AmTrust's Hospital Liability business as well as a reduction of $3.6 million in the amount recoverable under the Loss Portfolio Transfer and Adverse Development Cover Agreement ("LPT/ADC Agreement"). These amounts were offset by favorable development in Workers' Compensation and other lines of business. The segment's Diversified business produced an underwriting loss of $1.4 million resulting from favorable PPD of $0.3 million and higher expenses due to the run-off of various programs within that business.

Investment Activities and Other Gains

The Company also reported combined income from investment activities totaling $9.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, resulting from net investment income of $3.5 million and realized and unrealized investment gains of $5.5 million, the latter of which was from Maiden's legacy alternative asset portfolio.

Also, during the third quarter, the Company recognized foreign exchange and other gains of $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to appreciation of the U.S dollar on the re-measurement of net loss reserves and insurance related liabilities denominated in the British pound and euro.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were $10.8 million, reflecting elevated levels of one-time costs such as transaction, insurance and legal fees, severance expenses and increased consulting fees. Through strategic cost management initiatives and the non-recurring nature of certain one-time items totaling $1.9 million during the third quarter, the Company believes general and administrative will trend lower in future quarters.  

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.1 billion at September 30, 2025, and shareholders' equity was $143.8 million.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company has available net operating loss ("NOL") carryforwards of $446.6 million for income tax purposes. Approximately $365.3 million of NOL carryforwards expire in various years beginning in 2029. As of September 30, 2025, approximately $81.3 million or 18.2% of the Company's NOL carryforwards have no expiry date under the relevant U.S. tax law.

Kestrel Group

Kestrel Group Ltd specializes in providing fronting services to insurance program managers, managing general agents (MGAs), reinsurers, and reinsurance brokers. Kestrel Group facilitates insurance transactions utilizing its exclusive management contracts with four insurance carriers, all of which are rated A- "Excellent" by A.M. Best. These contracts enable Kestrel Group to offer both admitted and surplus lines in all U.S. states. Kestrel Group generally does not assume significant underwriting risk and produces lines of business such as casualty, workers' compensation, catastrophe-exposed property, and non-catastrophe-exposed property, with diverse risk durations, sizes, and product types. To learn more about Kestrel Group, please visit: https://kestrelgroup.com.   

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause differences are discussed in the Company's SEC filings, including  the Company's prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on March 10, 2025, and subsequent filings.

Various statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the ‎Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements ‎may include projections and estimates concerning the ‎anticipated benefits of the business combination and integration of Maiden Holdings and Kestrel, the timing and success of specific projects and strategies for growth, and our future ‎production, revenues, income, expenses, capital spending, and reserves. Our forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, ‎accompanied by words such as "estimate," "believe," "expect," "will," "plan," "target," "could" or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or ‎outcomes.‎

‎There can be no assurance that actual developments will be those anticipated by us. Actual results may differ ‎materially from those expressed or implied in these statements as a result of significant risks and uncertainties, ‎including, but not limited to, our ability to recover from our capacity providers, the cost and availability of ‎reinsurance coverage, challenges to our use of issuing carrier or fronting arrangements by regulators or changes ‎in state or federal insurance or other statutes or regulations, our dependence on a limited number of business ‎partners, our ability to compete effectively, ‎a downgrade in the financial strength ratings of insurance carriers utilized for fronting arrangements, our ability to accurately underwrite ‎and price our products and to maintain and establish accurate loss reserves, our ability to implement reinsurance mechanisms to selectively deploy underwriting capacity, changes in interest rates or other ‎changes in the financial markets, the effects of emerging claim and coverage issues, changes in the demand for our ‎products, the effect of general economic conditions, breaches in data security or other disruptions with our ‎technology, changes in pricing  or other competitive environments, and the success of strategies or other initiatives. ‎

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, many of which are beyond our control. Additional information about these risks and uncertainties is contained in our filings with the ‎Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the ‎date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, ‎whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:
 Kestrel Group Investor Relations
Rick Black / Ken Dennard
[email protected]

KESTREL GROUP LTD

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

 


September 30,
2025


December 31,
2024



(Unaudited)


(Audited)

ASSETS

Investments:





Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (Amortized cost 2025 - $197,941)


$          198,658


$                    —

Equity securities, at fair value (Cost: 2025 - $11,145)


11,350


Equity method investments


32,518


  Other investments


171,791


Total investments


414,317


Cash and cash equivalents


12,890


4,286

Restricted cash and cash equivalents


27,634


Accrued investment income


5,076


Reinsurance balances receivable, net


9,706


Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses


492,790


Net loan receivable from related party


101,689


Intangible assets


10,370


Funds withheld receivable


11,941


Other assets


24,872


1,224

Assets held for sale


19,155


Total assets


$       1,130,440


$              5,510

LIABILITIES

Reserve for loss and loss adjustment expenses


$          677,667


$                    —

Unearned premiums


19,615


Liability for securities purchased


11,692


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


102,874


904

Senior notes - principal amount


262,361


Less: unamortized fair value adjustment


88,277


Senior notes, net


174,084


Liabilities held for sale


734


Total liabilities


986,666


904

Commitments and Contingencies





EQUITY

Common shares


100


27

Additional paid-in capital


177,101


10,107

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(916)


Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)


18,952


(5,528)

Treasury shares, at cost


(51,463)


Total Equity


143,774


4,606

Total Liabilities and Equity


$       1,130,440


$              5,510






Book value per common share(1)


$              18.57


$                 1.67






Common shares outstanding


7,741,943


2,749,996

KESTREL GROUP LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

 


For the Three Months Ended
September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues:









Gross premiums written


$          3,760


$               —


$         4,856


$               —

Net premiums written


$          3,895


$               —


$         4,990


$               —

Change in unearned premiums


2,941



4,268


Net premiums earned


6,836



9,258


Fee revenue


1,621


700


2,972


2,457

Net investment income


3,494


52


5,059


170

Net realized and unrealized investment gains


5,494



6,552


Total revenues


17,445


752


23,841


2,627

Expenses:









Net loss and loss adjustment expenses


10,406



4,445


Commission and other acquisition expenses


1,718



2,112


General and administrative expenses


10,783


1,181


17,006


3,980

Total expenses


22,907


1,181


23,563


3,980

Other expenses









Interest and amortization expenses


4,128



5,647


Change in fair value of earn out liability


(2,679)




Gain on bargain purchase




(73,590)


Foreign exchange and other (gains) losses


(2,854)



2,155


Total other expenses


(1,405)



(65,788)


Net (loss) income before income taxes


(4,057)


(429)


66,066


(1,353)

Less: income tax expense


7



102


Interest in loss of equity method investments


(24)



(24)


Net (loss) income from continuing operations


(4,088)


(429)


65,940


(1,353)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax


(965)



(1,460)


Net (loss) income


$        (5,053)


$           (429)


$       64,480


$       (1,353)










Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share from continuing operations


$          (0.53)


$          (0.16)


$         12.99


$          (0.49)

Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operations


(0.12)



(0.29)


Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to Kestrel common shareholders


$          (0.65)


$          (0.16)


$         12.70


$          (0.49)

Annualized return on average common equity


(13.6) %


(36.3) %


116.2 %


(35.0) %

Weighted average number of common shares - basic and diluted


7,741,943


2,749,996


5,053,828


2,749,996

KESTREL GROUP LTD

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA - SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

 

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


Legacy
Reinsurance


Program
Services


Total

Gross premiums written


$              3,760


$                   —


$              3,760

Net premiums written


$              3,895


$                   —


$              3,895

Net premiums earned


$              6,836


$                   —


$              6,836

Fee revenue



1,621


1,621

Net loss and loss adjustment expenses ("loss and LAE")


(10,406)



(10,406)

Commission and other acquisition expenses


(1,718)



(1,718)

General and administrative expenses(2)


(3,689)


(664)


(4,353)

Underwriting loss and fee income(3)


$            (8,977)


$                 957


(8,020)

Reconciliation to net loss from continuing operations







Net investment income and net realized and unrealized investment gains






8,988

Interest and amortization expenses






(4,128)

Change in fair value of earn out liability






2,679

Foreign exchange and other gains, net






2,854

Other general and administrative expenses(2)






(6,430)

Income tax expense






(7)

Interest in loss of equity method investments






(24)

Net loss from continuing operations






$            (4,088)


For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024


Legacy
Reinsurance


Program
Services


Total

Fee revenue


$                   —


$                 700


$             700

General and administrative expenses(2)



(590)


(590)

Fee income(4)


$                   —


$                 110


110

Reconciliation to net loss







Net investment income






52

Other general and administrative expenses(2)






(591)

Net loss






$           (429)

KESTREL GROUP LTD

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA - SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025


Legacy
Reinsurance


Program
Services


Total

Gross premiums written


$              4,856


$                   —


$          4,856

Net premiums written


$              4,990


$                   —


$          4,990

Net premiums earned


$              9,258


$                   —


$          9,258

Fee revenue



2,972


2,972

Net loss and LAE


(4,445)



(4,445)

Commission and other acquisition expenses


(2,112)



(2,112)

General and administrative expenses(2)


(5,432)


(2,003)


(7,435)

Underwriting loss and fee income(3)


$            (2,731)


$                 969


(1,762)

Reconciliation to net income from continuing operations







Net investment income and net realized and unrealized investment gains






11,611

Interest and amortization expenses






(5,647)

Gain on bargain purchase






73,590

Foreign exchange and other losses, net






(2,155)

Other general and administrative expenses(2)






(9,571)

Income tax expense






(102)

Interest in loss from equity method investments






(24)

Net income from continuing operations






$        65,940


For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024


Legacy
Reinsurance


Program
Services


Total

Fee revenue


$                   —


$              2,457


$          2,457

General and administrative expenses(2)



(1,990)


(1,990)

Fee income


$                   —


$                 467


467

Reconciliation to net loss







Net investment income






170

Other general and administrative expenses(2)






(1,990)

Net loss






$        (1,353)

KESTREL GROUP LTD

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

 


For the Three Months Ended
September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Non-GAAP operating loss (4)


$       (15,091)


$           (429)


$      (12,023)


$        (1,353)

Non-GAAP basic and diluted operating loss per common share attributable to Kestrel common shareholders(4)


$           (1.95)


$          (0.16)


$          (2.38)


$          (0.49)

Annualized non-GAAP operating return on average adjusted common equity(5)


(40.7) %


(36.3) %


(21.7) %


(35.0) %

Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP operating loss:









Net (loss) income


$         (5,053)


$           (429)


$        64,480


$        (1,353)

Add (subtract):









Net realized and unrealized investment gains


(5,494)



(6,552)


Foreign exchange and other (gains) losses


(2,854)



2,155


Interest in loss of equity method investments


24



24


Bargain purchase gain




(73,590)


 Net loss from discontinued operations


965



1,460


Change in fair value of earn out consideration


(2,679)




Non-GAAP operating loss (4)


$       (15,091)


$           (429)


$      (12,023)


$        (1,353)










Weighted average number of common shares - basic and diluted


7,741,943


2,749,996


5,053,828


2,749,996

Reconciliation of diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to Kestrel common
shareholders to non-GAAP diluted operating loss per share attributable to Kestrel
common shareholders:





Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to common shareholders


$           (0.65)


$          (0.16)


$          12.70


$          (0.49)

Add (subtract):









Net realized and unrealized investment gains


(0.71)



(1.29)


Foreign exchange and other (gains) losses


(0.37)



0.44


Interest in loss of equity method investments




0.01


Bargain purchase gain




(14.54)


 Net loss from discontinued operations


0.13



0.30


Change in fair value of earn out consideration


(0.35)




Non-GAAP diluted operating loss per share attributable to common shareholders(4)


$           (1.95)


$          (0.16)


$          (2.38)


$          (0.49)

KESTREL GROUP LTD

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

 

September 30,
2025


December 31,
2024

Investable assets:




Total investments

$          414,317


$                    —

Cash and cash equivalents

12,890


4,286

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

27,634


Net loan receivable from related party

101,689


Funds withheld receivable

11,941


Total investable assets(6)

$          568,471


$              4,286





Capital:




Total shareholders' equity

$          143,774


$              4,606

2016 Senior Notes

110,000


2013 Senior Notes

152,361


Total capital resources(7)

$          406,135


$              4,606





(1) Book value per common share is calculated using shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding. Management uses growth in this metric as a prime measure of the value we are generating for our common shareholders, because management believes that growth in this metric ultimately results in growth in the Company's common share price. This metric is impacted by the Company's net income and external factors, such as interest rates, which can drive changes in unrealized gains or losses on our investment portfolio as well as share repurchases.


(2) Underwriting and fee income related general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP measure and includes expenses which are segregated for analytical purposes as a component of underwriting and fee income (loss).


(3) Underwriting and fee income or loss is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as net premiums earned plus fee revenue less net loss and LAE, commission and other acquisition expenses and general and administrative expenses directly related to underwriting and fee revenue activities. For purposes of these non-GAAP operating measures, the fee-generating business, which is included in our Program Services segment, is considered part of the underwriting and fee income operations of the Company. Management believes that this measure is important in evaluating the underwriting and fee income performance of the Company and its segments. This measure is also a useful tool to measure the profitability of the Company separately from the investment results and is also a widely used performance indicator in the insurance industry.


(4) Non-GAAP operating earnings (loss) and non-GAAP basic and diluted operating earnings (loss) per common share are non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income (loss) excluding realized investment gains and losses, foreign exchange and other gains and losses, interest in income (loss) of equity method investment, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss). It also excludes on a non-recurring basis: (1) loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax; (2) the bargain purchase gain resulting from the Combination Agreement; and (3) the change in the fair value of the earn out liability. The Company's management believes that the use of non-GAAP operating earnings (loss) and non-GAAP diluted operating earnings (loss) per common share enables investors and other users of the Company's financial information to analyze its performance in a manner similar to how management analyzes performance. Management also believes that these measures generally follow industry practice therefore allowing the users of financial information to compare the Company's performance with its industry peer group, and that the equity analysts and certain rating agencies which follow the Company, and the insurance industry as a whole, generally exclude these items from their analyses for the same reasons. Non-GAAP operating earnings should not be viewed as a substitute for U.S. GAAP net income.


(5) Non-GAAP operating return on average shareholders' equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management uses non-GAAP operating return on average adjusted shareholders' equity as a measure of profitability that focuses on the return to common shareholders. It is calculated using non-GAAP operating earnings divided by average shareholders' equity.


(6) Investable assets are the total of the Company's investments, cash and cash equivalents, net loan receivable from related party and funds withheld receivable.


(7) Total capital resources are the sum of the Company's principal amount of debt and shareholders' equity.


SOURCE Kestrel Group Ltd

