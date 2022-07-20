Kestum Bilt Adds Bhavani Lee to Its Roster

The Los Angeles-based director brings a strong performance background to her commercial work.

Bhavani Lee Reel

TAMPA, Fla., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent production company Kestum Bilt has added Bhavani Lee to its roster, joining award-winning directors Kip Hewitt, Jason Wallis, Pete Guzzo, CHANSE and Ricardo Ceballos.

"We're thrilled to welcome Bhavani to the team. She's a rare talent with an incredibly exciting approach to direction. We can't wait to see what we create together," said Kestum Bilt founder, director, and executive producer Pete Guzzo.

Bhavani Lee, Director. www.kestumbilt.com

Lee is a New York City native who attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts before becoming a Cirque Du Soleil performer then highly sought-after movement director for film and television. It was at Cirque when she began to understand that dance and cinema both seek to find poetry in motion.

"It's all about motion for me, whether it's the way the camera moves, or the performer or product moves, or how they work in tandem. Even a small facial gesture during a quiet moment; it can all be choreographed to give the story nuance, fluidity, and grace," said Lee.

Lee has worked on commercial, fashion, and short form narrative videos, and her credits include dance films such as "Lucid" and "Operator," as well as the television pilots "Land of Kings" and "Trailer Park Prophet."

"I'm so inspired by Pete and everyone at Kestum Bilt. I've been living in LA for a while so I immediately connected with their can-do spirit. It's like finding Hollywood in Florida," Lee added.

"There's no one quite like Bhavani in our region," said Guzzo. "She'll find a way to elevate every project with her unique point of view. I think even the most conventional brands will be excited to see what she can do with their projects."

Kestum Bilt is a video, film and digital content production company that represents award-winning directors, and provides script-to-screen production, post production and production service support to ad agencies, brands, filmmakers, nonprofits and more in the U.S. and LATAM markets.

We're known for our egoless approach to problem solving and collaboration; delivering work that is on strategy, on brand and on budget. If it's your goal to create compelling content and experiences to tell your story and grow your business, count us in.

Locations | Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami and Tampa.

Kestum Bilt

www.kestumbilt.com

Media Contact:

Peter Guzzo

8134770003

[email protected]

SOURCE Kestum Bilt