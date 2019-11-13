Keswarpu Named Chief Medical Officer of Dalrada Health

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO), recently announced the appointment of accomplished Physician Scientist, Dr. Payal Keswarpu, to the position of Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Keswarpu possesses over 20 years of professional health science experience and her track record is unparalleled. As a Physician Scientist passionate about translational medicine, she has also held numerous leadership positions and has driven product innovations in healthcare while utilizing her clinical knowledge of pathology and oncology.

She earned a postgraduate degree as an M.D. in Pathology from St. John's Medical College in India and a DNB in Pathology from the National Board of Exams in India. She also holds Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees from MKCG Medical College in India. Additionally, she completed the Executive Program at the Indian School of Business.

Dr. Keswarpu has been granted multiple patents and has published scientific articles in many journals. She is also the recipient of major awards and honors for her work in academic settings and during her engagements in corporate roles.

"I'm excited to be able to help deliver real healthcare solutions to underserved regions of the world," Keswarpu said. "I know so many people are looking for answers and I think working with Dalrada Health will allow us to bring advancements made in the fields of both pathology and oncology to areas that desperately need it," she added.

Brian Bonar, CEO of Dalrada Financial Corp. is pleased with the appointment of the new Chief Medical Officer and is eager to continue the company's growth. "Payal's unique skill set and her extensive experience studying various forms of cancer will be important for us moving forward. We're thrilled to have her on the team and we look forward to her contributions," he said.

About Dalrada Health

A subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp., Dalrada Health is focused on solving health problems around the world. The company develops products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers due to accessibility, affordability, or availability. With operations in the U.S., Malaysia, and India, Dalrada Health is able to reach underserved markets through strong partnerships and the development of efficient supply chains. Dalrada Health is committed to solving universal health problems through improved methodologies resulting in products and services that benefit the global marketplace. For more information, please visit www.dalradahealth.com.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

