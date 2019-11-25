Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles Featured on Emmy® Award-Winning Talk Show The Doctors

The use of ketamine for depression has grown exponentially in the last 20 years after a team from Yale University School of Medicine discovered that ketamine could rapidly relieve depression symptoms, even treatment-resistant depression. Since then, hundreds of ketamine clinics have opened across the U.S. to provide ketamine therapy for anxiety, depression, and PTSD to patients who want fast-acting, high-quality treatment options.

Dr. Steven L. Mandel has pioneered the safe and effective use of ketamine for mood disorders and pain conditions throughout the United States since early 2014. As the first, current president and co-founder of the American Society of Ketamine Physicians (ASKP), Dr. Mandel continues carrying this mission forward. Leading through example, Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles is recognized as the gold-standard in the industry, and Dr. Mandel shares his best practices for all aspects of patient care; from intake, infusion, aftercare, to sharing how other clinics can follow correct protocols and recommendations, and cautions against clinics who are overselling their promises or are not adequately caring for their patients.

"Choosing the right clinic is the most important decision a patient can make on his/her path to healing," says Dr. Mandel. "There are many factors a good provider follows in order to set the foundation for the standard of care, and it's important to be wary of clinics who don't follow these."

Tune in Monday for Dr. Mandel's tips on selecting a reputable ketamine infusion clinic. For more information, please visit https://www.ketamineclinics.com .

Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles is the country's leading provider of IV ketamine infusion therapy. Founded by Steven L. Mandel, M.D., a board-certified anesthesiologist with a master's degree in psychology, and co-founded by Chief Operating Officer and Dr. Mandel's son, Sam Mandel, Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles specializes in the administration of IV ketamine to dramatically improve the quality of life for patients battling depression, suicidality, PTSD, other mood disorders, and chronic pain. As the first and only ketamine clinic accredited by The American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF), Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles is the leader in patient safety and comfort. Achieving an 83 percent success rate for depression and mood disorder patients, and a 70 percent success rate for pain patients, Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles is blazing the trail for a faster, safer, and more effective solution to mental health disorders and chronic pain conditions. As the only clinic of its class to specialize exclusively in this modern therapy, Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles offers each patient a custom-tailored treatment plan in a private, serene environment, designed for optimal, long-lasting results.

