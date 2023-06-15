Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles (KCLA) Takes Center Stage as The Pioneers of Ketamine Treatment for Mental Health Disorders at MAPS' Psychedelic Science 2023

KCLA Redefines Mental Wellness through Evidence-based Innovations with an 83% Success Rate

Unveiling New Possibilities for Emotional Well-being through IV Ketamine Infusion Therapy

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles (KCLA) unveils a new era in safe and effective mental health care for all —through IV Ketamine Infusion Therapy at Psychedelic Science 2023, the world's largest gathering of psychedelic medicine practitioners, being held in Denver, CO, June 21-23. KCLA cofounders Steven L. Mandel, M.D., President, and CEO Sam Mandel will attend, along with four team members and one of their patients who has found long-term HOPE and healing through their treatment program in ways she never thought possible. They will be at Booth 321.

Dr. Steven L. Mandel, M.D., President of Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles, lends a caring ear to his patient during her Ketamine Infusion Therapy journey, helping her integrate valuable insights. (PRNewsfoto/Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles)

"The breakthrough treatments we provide represent a significant step forward in the field of psychedelic medicine and the broader field of mental health care," said Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles Cofounder and CEO Sam Mandel. "Our mission is not only to provide lasting relief to our patients but to elevate the understanding of Ketamine Infusion Therapy as one of the safest, fastest acting, most effective depression treatments available today."

"Ketamine infusions offer hope to patients struggling with intractable depression and other mental health conditions. We approach treatments holistically through a collaborative care model with in-house expertise from multi-specialty physicians in anesthesiology, psychology, and psychiatry to address medical and mental health needs," he said. "KCLA has pioneered ketamine infusions for nearly a decade, and we remain dedicated to helping patients transform their lives through evidence-based therapies."

As a medical pioneer in ketamine therapy since January 2014, KCLA offers a viable solution to the current mental health crisis through the delivery of affordable IV Ketamine Infusion Therapy, Psychiatric Medication Management, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and other mental health services. Having administered more than 20,000 ketamine infusions, KCLA has demonstrated an 83% success rate and no long-term side effects.

In a culture that often misunderstands the positive effects of ketamine, KCLA represents a uniquely integrated approach that delivers high-quality, individualized health care in a safe environment by providing:

A wide variety of progressive treatments under one roof

Insurance coverage by nine of California's largest health insurance plans, depending on treatment plan

Rapid relief and ongoing management with no known long-term side effects

Results for treatment-resistant cases

Collaborative care model

Telehealth for increased access and convenience

Interest-free financing options

With more than 160 clinical research papers completed or underway detailing the efficacy of ketamine for mental health conditions, ketamine therapy is recognized as a viable treatment for depression, anxiety, PTSD, and suicidality, among other mental health conditions. Leading institutions such as the National Institute of Mental Health, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins, Yale, Stanford, Harvard, UCLA, and USC, among others, validate the safety and efficacy of ketamine.

For more information about Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles and their pioneering IV Ketamine Infusion therapy, please visit https://ketamineclinics.com / .

Dr. Mandel earned his medical degree from the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine and completed his residency in anesthesiology at Massachusetts General Hospital and the University of California Los Angeles Center for the Health Sciences. He received a master's degree in psychology from the University of Cincinnati and a bachelor's degree from New York University. Dr. Mandel is also a founder of the American Society of Ketamine Physicians, Psychotherapists, and Practitioners (ASKP3) and was the organization's first president.

About Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles

Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles is a world-renowned mental health center and leading provider of Ketamine Infusion Therapy. Cofounded by Dr. Steven L. Mandel and CEO Sam Mandel in 2014, KCLA was one of the first ketamine clinics to open in the United States. KCLA is the first and only ketamine clinic accredited by Quad A, upholding the gold standard in safety, efficacy, and patient satisfaction. Services include Ketamine Therapy, Psychiatric Medication Management, and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), with plans for further advancements soon. KCLA has contracted with nine of California's largest health insurance plans to expand access to their services.

The clinical team at KCLA comprises an exceptional group of highly skilled professionals regarded as leaders in their field. The team includes one Anesthesiologist with a master's degree in psychology, two psychiatrists (double and triple-board-certified), one physician assistant, one psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, four registered nurses, and six administrative staff. All teammates collaborate in KCLA's state-of-the-art, 5,000-square-foot facility in Los Angeles, CA.

