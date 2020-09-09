Ketamine Media Announces Client Relationship With ASKP3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ketamine Media, the first media agency dedicated to raising awareness about the clinical use of ketamine, announced today a new client relationship with ASKP3 (The American Society of Ketamine Physicians, Psychotherapists, & Practitioners).

"Many individuals are still unaware of the therapeutic benefits that ketamine treatment therapy can provide. By combining the networks and resources of two of the industry's leading organizations, we will be able to further advance awareness and education to individuals suffering from treatment-resistant conditions," said Anthony El Chibani, Managing Partner at Ketamine Media. Anthony will oversee communication and media awareness strategy with ASKP3.

"This client relationship will allow us to equip providers and treatment candidates with the necessary information needed to ultimately help end the stigma against one of the world's most innovative and successful therapies for mental health and chronic pain."

ASKP3 founding member and president, Sandhya Prashad, M.D., further detailed the relationship. "We are excited that this collaboration with Ketamine Media will allow us to support our mission of furthering awareness and education regarding the safe, effective and ethical therapeutic use of ketamine. This mission is a core value for both organizations, and collaboration provides a great opportunity to increase our reach and influence through media."

About ASKP3: The American Society of Ketamine Physicians, Psychotherapists, and Practitioners is a group of professionals dedicated to the safe clinical use of ketamine for mental health disorders and chronic pain conditions. With over 400 active members worldwide, ASKP3 is in a prime position to further awareness and education regarding the safe, effective, and ethical use of ketamine treatment. For more information about ASKP3, go to www.askp.org.

About Ketamine Media - In early 2016, Ketamine Media's parent company worked with one of the nation's leading providers of ketamine infusion therapy across eight states. Over the course of the following year, the founders Chris and Cassy Walden were able to witness numerous individuals get their lives back thanks to ketamine infusion therapy. Compelled to help others gain access to this life-changing treatment, Ketamine Media was born. Since then, the team at Ketamine Media has worked tirelessly to design effective outreach tools and processes to help providers raise awareness about the clinical use of ketamine. Ketamine Media now works with clinics on an international level and will continue to help facilitate the growth of new and pre-existing treatment centers across the globe.

Media Inquires

Chris Walden

865-323-7425

[email protected]

