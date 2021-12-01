Ketamine Retreat Center, Floresta, Announces New Year's Retreat for December 30th - January 2nd at YO1 Health Resort in the Catskill Mountains, NY

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For New Year's Eve 2021 leading into the New Year of 2022, Floresta has announced a Safe and Legal psychedelic retreat in New York designed to optimize the experience and treatment of patrons, while allowing for lasting transformation.

Ketamine is a legal, safe, well-known medication that is currently being prescribed off-label for depression, anxiety, PTSD, trauma, OCD, addiction and other mental health concerns.

Floresta Ketamine Retreat Center, New Year's Eve Psychedelic Retreat in New York Floresta

It assists in rewiring the neural network in the brain through an increase in glutamate receptors and brain derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). BDNF has been shown to promote neuroplasticity, which allows for new neuronal connections in the brain. This has been shown to have rapid antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects as well as being an effective treatment for many other mental health conditions.

Up to 95% of people receiving ketamine treatments report a decrease in depression and anxiety compared to conventional psychiatry, with results often seen after just one treatment.

For more information on Floresta's Ketamine Retreat Center, visit https://florestaretreat.org

About Floresta

Floresta is a team of clinicians, doctors, coaches, and pioneers with the goal to be the change that is necessary within the mental health industry.

About Shannon Starr

Shannon is a Board Certified Holistic Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner with a new perspective on psychiatry. She applies her background in meditation, shamanism, indigenous medicine, functional medicine, yoga, and energy work to create game changing possibilities in mental health.

About Eugene Shteyngarts

Eugene has facilitated psychedelic medicine integration for several years and has trained globally with indigenous communities. He is enthusiastic about shamanic practices and working with medicines from the Amazon jungle. He has facilitated hundreds of clients through deep transformation with Ketamine sessions.

Contact:

Eugene Shteyngarts

Floresta

[email protected]

734-834-5113

https://florestaretreat.org

SOURCE Floresta