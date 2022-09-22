Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) Partners with Veterans Administration Community Care Network (VA-CCN) To Expand SPRAVATO® Coverage

Nation's Largest Ketamine Therapy Provider to Offer FDA-Approved Esketamine Nasal Spray to Veterans at Nine KWC Clinics

GILBERT, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) , the largest ketamine therapy provider in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Delic Holdings Corp ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) ( OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0), has expanded its partnership with the Veterans Administration Community Care Network (VA-CCN) to cover SPRAVATO® treatments at select clinics. The partnership will allow VA-CCN patients experiencing treatment-resistant depression (TRD) to access treatments with prior authorization from the VA-CCN at the following KWC clinics: Mesa, Tucson, Phoenix, Denver, Seattle, Reno, Las Vegas, Houston and Dallas.

Administered with an oral depressant, SPRAVATO is the first FDA-approved esketamine nasal spray designed for adults experiencing TRD or depressive symptoms associated with MDD. Patients pursuing this treatment option work with the company's qualified intake and screening teams to ensure that SPRAVATO is the most effective option for them. KWC providers are trained and credentialed to administer SPRAVATO treatments in the right care and patient safety settings.

"KWC works every day to provide the best, most effective treatments to those who need them most and our veterans, who suffer from various mental health challenges such as PTSD, major depression and anxiety, deserve the highest quality care," said Kevin Nicholson, CEO of Delic and KWC. "Working with the Veterans Administration Community Care Network has allowed us to better serve these men and women and offer treatments such as SPRAVATO with positive, long-term benefits that get to the root cause. They have sacrificed so much for this country and we are committed to helping those who may need the support to recover and get control over their lives again."

Previously, KWC and VA-CCN established a partnership to offer ketamine treatments to veterans at no out-of-pocket cost at their locations in Naperville, Illinois, and Burnsville, Minnesota. The program offers treatment to patients experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depression and chronic pain who have experienced traditional medical treatments. KWC also offers a Hero Discount at clinics nationwide to cover partial out-of-pocket costs of the treatment for military veterans and first responders.

For more information regarding Ketamine Wellness Centers' locations, partnerships and treatment options, please visit https://ketaminewellnesscenters.com/ .

About Ketamine Wellness Centers

Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) is the largest ketamine therapy provider in the United States with 13 clinic locations serving communities across nine states. Since 2011 KWC has been a trusted leader in bringing IV ketamine therapy into mainstream health care. KWC is approaching 100,000 treatments to clinically eligible patients, from young adults to seniors, in addition to developing specialized programs for veterans and first responders. The KWC team, including a core group of physicians, psychologists, clinicians, and executives, is dedicated to providing value-based, personalized, clinically controlled ketamine infusion care for people suffering from treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD and chronic pain. KWC's scalable business and treatment model is designed for further rapid expansion along with breakthrough innovations in effective therapies and services.

About Delic Corp

Delic is a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, improving access to health benefits across the country and reframing the conversation on psychedelics. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country, Ketamine Wellness Centers; the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs; the premier psychedelic wellness event, Meet Delic; and trusted media and e-commerce platforms Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and effective treatment options.

