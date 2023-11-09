Ketchum Announces New U.S. Election Navigator Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum announced today its new 2024 U.S. Election Navigator offering, designed to help clients navigate an unprecedented and extended political season that will bring a myriad of internal and external communications challenges and opportunities. By leaning into its corporate reputation and industry expertise, Ketchum aims to provide actionable solutions for clients and ensure they are better prepared to navigate potential reputational challenges leading up to the 2024 elections.

"Ignoring politics is no longer an option for companies," said Jim Joseph, U.S. CEO and Global Chief Marketing and Integration Officer, Ketchum. "This dynamic will only be more exacerbated over the next year in what is expected to be a highly polarizing 2024 U.S. election season. Our multi-dimensional and data-driven election advisory services will help companies and brands navigate the complexity of this communications environment across multiple stakeholders."

A foundational element of this offering will be a proprietary technology tool developed by Ketchum to provide companies with a 360° view of the intersection of news, perspectives of potential voters, and what their key questions are across all 2024 major U.S. issues. Through this new tool, brands can capture deep audience insights into a wide variety of key issues, including unionization and labor; education, geopolitical, infrastructure, social and cultural issues; and more over time. Key services offered through this technology include a monitoring and insights dashboard, diversity, equity and inclusion guidance, message and corporate policies auditing, internal communications recommendations for engaging a polarized workforce, and executive messaging and media training.

"This new technology will empower communicators to navigate the environment with insights and real time counsel to help them protect and promote their reputation across all stakeholder audiences," said Mary Elizabeth Germaine, Chief Data & Strategy Officer, Ketchum. "Beyond just mapping key issues in the United States, we now have the ability to build understanding of audiences and to identify ways of effectively engaging with them based on their perceptions and positions on those issues."

Entering 2024, Ketchum's latest offering will arm companies with a nuanced familiarity across all major issues, empower understanding of how the media shapes each issue, allow them to prepare for reputational risks, and provide knowledge around how stakeholders as voters feel and engage across issues.

