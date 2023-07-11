KETCHUM APPOINTS INDUSTRY VETERAN VINCENT DENTE AS CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER, U.S.

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global communications consultancy Ketchum has announced that Vincent Dente has been brought onboard as Chief Creative Officer, U.S. Dente brings more than 25 years of experience delivering unparalleled creativity in marketing communications, driven by data and culture. In his new role, Dente will lead a diverse group of creative talent that work across all of Ketchum's consultancies and capabilities.

Consistently utilizing a strategic approach that blends data, technology, design and creativity, Dente has a track record of executing powerful campaigns that deliver beyond just business results. His proven success includes numerous industry accolades from prestigious creative, marketing and public relations organizations including Cannes Lions, Digiday, SABRE Awards, Clio Awards and PRWeek.

"Under our consultancy model, Vincent will apply his knowledge and inspiration to drive our agency into the future," said Jim Joseph, CEO, U.S. and global chief marketing and integration officer. "We knew his unique perspective would challenge our teams to deliver groundbreaking creative that celebrates culture and that's rooted in data and strategic insights. It was critical for us to find someone who could effectively work across all our industries and capabilities. We found that - no question - with Vincent."

Dente brings deep expertise in leading multi-disciplinary teams and bridging the gap between marketing and public relations to drive creative opportunities. He first built his career as a director and photographer, prior to moving over to the agency side where he expanded creative capabilities at global firms including Edelman, MSL Publicis and BCW.

"What drew me to Ketchum was joining a consultancy that places a genuine emphasis on empathy and has established an environment where one can truly be themselves," said Dente. "I'm thrilled to deliver creative campaigns that drive progress and collaborate with the data analytics team to drive effective, breakthrough work. My ultimate goal is to amplify the greatness that's already there."

Dente will work in close collaboration with Indy Selvarajah, Chief Creative Officer, Global Markets at Ketchum to drive creative excellence around the world. He will be based out of Ketchum's NYC marketplace and will report to Jim Joseph.

