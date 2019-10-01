Ketchum Curates Wellness Council to Build Meaningful Connections Among Influencers, Brands and Consumers

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading communications consultancy Ketchum today announced it has assembled a council of five influential leaders in the wellness community who will collaborate to uncover trends, share insights and provide guidance on how companies can engage consumers authentically in this fast-growing and crowded market. From a top health and wellness role model and wellness concierge doctor to a beauty entrepreneur, travel mogul and dating concierge, the founding members of Ketchum's new wellness council will combine their diverse voices and expertise to help consumers navigate and brands differentiate themselves within this highly competitive landscape.

Ketchum's clients will be able to tap into the council to offer insider insights on the mindsets of consumers interested in emerging wellness trends. From pressure-testing a campaign to providing feedback on products or services, the council can be tailored according to the clients' individual needs to help them meet their communications and business goals.

Christy Salcido, partner and managing director of Ketchum's Wellness industry, said, "Together with our influencer marketing specialty, we curated Ketchum's wellness council, a unique grouping of insightful and inspiring leaders from very diverse corners of the wellness landscape. With this industry's explosive growth, brands need to find ways that they can stand out while developing meaningful connections with their consumers – and not just brands operating exclusively in this space, but also companies looking to make inroads in this area with their products and services."

The wellness council members include:

Joanne Encarnacion (@gofitjo): A women's wellness and life coach, mother of two daughters and the creator behind GOFITJO, a blog that documents one woman's road to radical self-acceptance. Joanne was named one of the Top 20 New Health + Wellness Role Models by Ariana Huffington and Thrive Global and has over 80k followers on Instagram.

A women's wellness and life coach, mother of two daughters and the creator behind GOFITJO, a blog that documents one woman's road to radical self-acceptance. Joanne was named one of the Top 20 New Health + Wellness Role Models by and Thrive Global and has over followers on Instagram. Rebecca Garland (@fitandflygirl): The co-founder and CEO for Fit & Fly, Rebecca's passion for travel and wellness has led her to over 35 countries on five continents. Fit & Fly retreats bring women together, allowing them to learn new fitness and wellness techniques and providing a space to facilitate self-care in their wellness practice. Rebecca is a freelance travel writer, and her company Fit & Fly was named one of 10 Female-Focused Travel Companies to Know by Travel + Leisure magazine.

The co-founder and CEO for Fit & Fly, Rebecca's passion for travel and wellness has led her to over 35 countries on five continents. Fit & Fly retreats bring women together, allowing them to learn new fitness and wellness techniques and providing a space to facilitate self-care in their wellness practice. Rebecca is a freelance travel writer, and her company Fit & Fly was named one of 10 Female-Focused Travel Companies to Know by Travel + Leisure magazine. Dr. Jonathan Leary (@drjonathanleary): Concierge wellness doctor and CEO/founder of Remedy Place, Dr. Leary has worked to develop and understand cutting-edge techniques that optimize the body's capacity for natural healing. He has brought his professional expertise to celebrities, athletes, and patients from all walks of life and hosts wellness retreats all over the globe that aim to educate, inspire, and change the way we think about our health and our bodies.

Concierge wellness doctor and CEO/founder of Remedy Place, Dr. Leary has worked to develop and understand cutting-edge techniques that optimize the body's capacity for natural healing. He has brought his professional expertise to celebrities, athletes, and patients from all walks of life and hosts wellness retreats all over the globe that aim to educate, inspire, and change the way we think about our health and our bodies. Amy Nobile (@love.amy.nyc): Amy is the founder at Love, Amy, a full-service dating concierge service that marries the technology of modern-day dating with a holistic view of human-to-human energy and connection. She's also a best-selling co-author of four books that encourage smart, savvy women to re-invent themselves, write their next chapters and launch businesses on their own terms.

Amy is the founder at Love, Amy, a full-service dating concierge service that marries the technology of modern-day dating with a holistic view of human-to-human energy and connection. She's also a best-selling co-author of four books that encourage smart, savvy women to re-invent themselves, write their next chapters and launch businesses on their own terms. Jennifer Walsh (@thejenniferwalsh): Jennifer founded Beauty Bar, the only omnichannel beauty brand in the U.S., before selling it to a major retailer in 2010. She recently launched Walk with Walsh, a platform showcasing "nature smart" people and brands to unlock the stories of those that bring nature into all that they do. And her Nature Green Print (NGP) program underscores the importance of walking mindfully through nature to bridge the gap between nature and brain health.

Salcido added, "To complement our communications expertise in this space, we recognized the need to offer brands even more resources to help them stay relevant within the wellness movement, all while educating and inspiring consumers. Our council will give brands the access they require to develop these authentic relationships in order to create successful communications campaigns and drive real business results."

In addition to leveraging Ketchum's influencer expertise, companies can also draw on the wellness council in conjunction with other specialty services within Ketchum, including analytics, digital and content production to create full-service campaigns, from content creation to in-depth performance reporting. The council also will work with Ketchum's wellness and influencer marketing experts to curate trends and insights reports for key moments in time through 2020.

