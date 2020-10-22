Ketchum Named Global Creative Agency of the Year for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum was named Global Creative Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year at PRovoke's Global SABRE Awards, which took place in a virtual ceremony last night.

Mike Doyle, Ketchum president and CEO, said: "The partnership we share with our clients is what empowers us to deliver brilliant creative work and exercise our unique combination of empathy and intelligence. Our clients' confidence in our vision is what motivates us to reimagine what is possible and seize opportunities to help them grow."

PRovoke's Global SABRE Awards rank the 40 best public relations programs of the past year from around the world. The global honorees were selected from the winning campaigns from this year's regional SABRE competitions in North America, EMEA, Africa, Asia-Pacific, South Asia and Latin America.

In addition to winning Global Creative Agency of the Year, Ketchum and its clients were recognized for the following campaigns:

No. 4

"We Believe"

Gillette with MMK+ (Ketchum) and Grey

No. 8

"Keeping Fortnite Fresh"

Wendy's with Ketchum, VMLY&R and Spark Foundry

No. 18

"#AcceptanceMatters"

Mastercard with Ketchum, McCann and BMF

These awards follow a series of major award wins in recent months, including Ketchum and Wendy's winning the Platinum SABRE for Best In Show at the In2 SABRE Awards and Ketchum/MMK+ and Pantene winning the PRWeek Global Award for Best Campaign of the Year.

About Ketchum

The winner of 105 Cannes Lions and PRovoke's Global Creative Agency of the Year, Ketchum is the most creatively awarded firm in our industry. We're equal parts human-centered and business-focused, empathetic and intelligent. As a global communications consultancy, we combine the deep industry and specialty expertise of boutique firms with global reach to find unexpected connections that lead to lasting relationships and work that matters. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.ketchum.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

