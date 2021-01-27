Ketchum U.K. CEO Jo-ann Robertson Joins Global Executive Team, Adds Additional Responsibilities to Benefit Client Experiences with the Firm

"There's a real sense of optimism, ambition and bravery across Ketchum, which I aim to nurture and accelerate..." Tweet this

"I am thrilled to add Jo-ann's many strengths, distinct voice and important perspective to our global executive team," said Doyle. "Her meteoric growth at Ketchum and her steadfast leadership in the U.K. market are the barometer for the impact she'll have as we partner to deepen our clients' experience across Europe and throughout the firm."

Under Robertson's leadership, Ketchum's London operation has been honored as PRovoke's U.K. Consultancy of the Year and received recognition for its deep commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion from Creative Equals and PRWeek's Best Places to Work in the U.K.

"There's a real sense of optimism, ambition and bravery across Ketchum, which I aim to nurture and accelerate over the coming months in partnership with my incredible global colleagues," Robertson said. "This expanded role allows me to focus on the things that motivate and excite me the most: continuing to lead an inspiring group of people and clients in our U.K. operations, elevating our work through our global client partnerships to ensure that everything we do with them creates impact that truly matters in the world, and driving innovation and growth across key client relationships as part of our proprietary consultancy model. It is Ketchum's unique culture built around empathy and intelligence that has led me to build my career here for the last 10 years, as well as a relentless pursuit of excellence in all that we do."

Robertson's nearly 20-year career has included significant agency experience in addition to stints in broadcast journalism and political communications. She joined Ketchum in 2011 as managing director of U.K. corporate and public affairs, during which time she tripled the size of the team. She was named partner in 2013 and was promoted to CEO of U.K. operations in 2017. Prior to Ketchum, Robertson spent eight years leading Weber Shandwick's U.K. corporate and public affairs team. She began her career as a political activist and a TV reporter in Scotland.

About Ketchum

The winner of 105 Cannes Lions and PRovoke's Global Creative Agency of the Year, Ketchum is the most creatively awarded firm in our industry. We're equal parts human-centered and business-focused, empathetic and intelligent. As a global communications consultancy, we combine the deep industry and specialty expertise of boutique firms with global reach to find unexpected connections that lead to lasting relationships and work that matters. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.ketchum.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

SOURCE Ketchum

Related Links

http://www.ketchum.com

