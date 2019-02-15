Ketchum Wins Seven North America In2 SABRE Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum won seven In2 SABRE Awards for its work on behalf of clients at a ceremony held Wednesday evening in San Francisco. Ketchum won more awards than any other firm.

The winning campaigns, rewarded for their innovative and strategic approaches, were across a mix of categories, honoring work in public affairs, brand marketing, corporate, issues and crisis management, influencer marketing, analytics, and digital and social platforms. The firm's work on the integrated campaign "Prescribed to Death" on behalf of the National Safety Council also was shortlisted for overall Best in Show, with judges noting its "chilling, powerful visual that confronts America's opioid epidemic by humanizing the devastating effects of the crisis."

Ketchum partner, president and CEO Barri Rafferty said of the awards: "The In2 SABREs represent the best in insight and innovation. Our tremendous client partners trust us to take on daring approaches to help build our brands. I'm proud to see Ketchum's client work, powered by the dedicated talent across our network, recognized across many industries and specialty areas."

Ketchum and its clients won awards in the following categories:

BEST IN REAL-TIME ENGAGEMENT

"Kit Kat Love Story"

Kit Kat with Ketchum

BEST IN SOCIAL GOOD + PUBLIC SERVICE

"Prescribed to Death"

National Safety Council with Ketchum, Energy BBDO, m ss ng p eces, The Mill, Flare and PHD

BEST IN SPONSORSHIPS

"Taste the Gold: Hershey's Shares Olympic Gold Platform"

The Hershey Company with Ketchum

BEST USE OF GAMIFICATION/USER-GENERATED CONTESTS

"Outrageous Fans Outrageous Product = Outrageous Launch"

Reese's with Ketchum

BEST USE OF ORIGINAL/COMMISSIONED RESEARCH FOR PR

"Clean Is the Beginning"

Clorox with Ketchum

SPECIAL CAMPAIGNS: CRISIS MANAGEMENT

"From 'S.O.S' to 'Bienvenidos': Puerto Rico Asks Media To #CoverTheProgress"

Discover Puerto Rico with Ketchum

SPECIAL CAMPAIGNS: GOVERNMENT/PUBLIC AFFAIRS/LOBBYING

"The Patients Are Waiting: How HARPA Will Change Lives Now"

The Suzanne Wright Foundation with Ketchum

The North America In2 SABRE Awards spotlight specific components of campaigns that make them cutting edge. This year's entries focus on artificial intelligence, defying brand expectations and strategic challenger brands.

The In2 SABRE Awards follow a year of significant wins for Ketchum. In 2018, Ketchum was the most awarded PR consultancy at Cannes, winning 30 Cannes Lions at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity. Ketchum won its sixth PRWeek Campaign of the Year Award for its work with Frito-Lay and was named WARC's No. 2 digital agency in the world. The firm also was named one of the Top Places to Work in PR by PR News for the ninth consecutive year.

