Ketel One Botanical Dials Up the Dazzle with Susan Alexandra for an Exclusive Botanical Spritz-Themed Collection

For those seeking a memorable host or hostess gift or a simple way to elevate their at-home summer entertaining, the Ketel One Botanical and Susan Alexandra collection is a must-have.

Beaded Ice Bucket – Anchor your tablescape or bar cart with this functional beaded ice bucket that doubles as a chic centerpiece, handcrafted to keep your Botanical Spritz perfectly chilled. ($310)

Botanical Wine Charms – Elevate your wine glasses with these whimsically detailed wine charms, created to match each Ketel One Botanical varietal—Peach & Orange Blossom, Cucumber & Mint, Grapefruit & Rose. ($68/set of four)

Garnish-inspired Barrettes – Take your spritz out of the glass with these stylish barrettes, designed to add a fresh botanical vibe to any summer accessory lineup. ($74/barrette)

"Hosting and entertaining are my passion and the food and drinks served at gatherings really set the mood. I've been a longtime Ketel One lover, so this summer I'm excited to welcome loved ones into my home with a tray of Botanical Spritzes and our sparkling, beaded wine charms - it's the perfect way to toast to new beginnings and the joy of togetherness," says Susan Korn, founder of Susan Alexandra. "The beaded barrettes from our collection are the most charming way to add zest to your summer look and I am head over heels for the beaded ice bucket we made, which is the most gorgeous centerpiece. The full collection is rich in the Ketel One Botanical label signature hues and is a breathtaking display of hand beaded workmanship."

"We're so excited to partner with Susan Alexandra for this collection," said Olivia Kupfer, Brand Director, Ketel One. "Her brand was created to inject bliss and vibrancy into everyday occasions, which is in perfect harmony with Ketel One Botanical. Just as this collection effortlessly elevates any cocktail moment with charming accoutrements, our signature Botanical Spritz – served in a wine glass with real, fresh garnish – is an exceptional sipping experience for patio and al fresco moments."

With only three ingredients - Ketel One Botanical varietal of choice, soda water and a fresh fruit or herb garnish - the Botanical Spritz proves there's no simpler way to spritz into summer. The most delicious part? The Botanical Spritz has no carbs, no sugar, no artificial flavors or sweeteners, and is only 73 calories per glass. And now with the Susan Alexandra collection by its side, getting together with friends over a fresh-tasting cocktail has never looked so good.

The collection will be available exclusively on susanalexandra.com beginning May 24, 2021. For more information and cocktail inspiration, visit @ketelonebotanical and @susan_alexandra.

KETEL ONE BOTANICAL. Made With Vodka Distilled With Real Botanicals And Infused With Natural Flavors. 30% Alc/Vol. © Double Eagle Brands, B.V. Imported by Ketel One USA, Aliso Viejo, CA. Per 1.5 oz.: 73 Cals, 0g Carbs, 0g Protein, 0g Fat

About Ketel One Botanical

Ketel One Botanical is a first-of-its kind spirit made from vodka distilled with real botanicals and infused with natural fruit and botanical essences. Made with 100% non-GMO grain, this 30% ABV spirit is an exceptionally smooth, fresh-tasting drink with no carbs, no artificial flavors, no added sugar and no artificial sweeteners. Ketel One Botanical is available nationwide in three varietals: Peach & Orange Blossom, Cucumber & Mint, and Grapefruit & Rose, at your local spirits retailer for a suggested retail price of $24.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information please visit www.ketelonebotanical.com .

About Susan Alexandra

Susan Alexandra is a NYC based brand founded by Susan Korn. With an emphasis on elevating experiences, the core belief is that every single thing in your life should be dazzling, rich with color and joy evoking. Initially launching as a jewelry brand, in the past years SA has expanded into widely celebrated beaded bags seen on celebrities and on the arms of cool tastemakers across the globe. Each piece is lovingly made by hand in NYC. The collaboration with Ketel One Botanical marks the brands first foray into the home sphere.

