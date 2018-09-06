Ketel One Botanical Invites You To Gather Your Girlfriends, It's National Girls' Night In

At the forefront of this movement is Alisha Ramos, founder of Girls' Night In Club, a growing community of women dedicated to slowing down and making connections. According to Ramos, women are progressively prioritizing self-care as a way to unwind from the stresses of everyday life and opting to stay in. Between work, side hustles and endless obligations, it is no wonder that women are relishing in the art of JOMO, the Joy of Missing Out. In collaboration with Girls' Night In Club, this September 22nd, Ketel One Botanical is encouraging women to relax, recharge and embrace the JOMO by inspiring Girls' Nights In across the country— with entertaining ideas, tips, and easy-sipping, fresh-tasting Ketel One Botanical cocktails from today's tastemakers.

"At its core, Ketel One Botanical encourages everyone to celebrate living life well, championing the notion of slowing down for a little social self-care," said Jim Ruane, Brand Director Ketel One Family-Made Vodka. "With the National Girls' Night In holiday, we aim to inspire women to use this day as a reminder to unplug and unwind, but also to remind them of the importance of creating meaningful connections while enjoying life's most intimate moments."

Ketel One Botanical is made from vodka distilled with real botanicals and infused with natural fruit and botanical essences. Made with 100% non-GMO grain, this first-of-its kind 30% ABV spirit is an exceptionally smooth, fresh-tasting drink with no carbs, no artificial flavors, no added sugar, no artificial sweeteners and the most delicious part – it's only 73 calories (40% fewer calories than a glass of white wine1). The Ketel One Botanical line offers three varietals in beautifully illustrated, botanical-inspired bottles: Peach & Orange Blossom, for those who enjoy lush, juicy white peaches and bold notes of fragrant orange blossoms; Cucumber & Mint, for those who appreciate crisp cucumbers and light tones of fresh garden mint; and Grapefruit & Rose, for those who seek zesty, mouthwatering grapefruit and the refined elegance of rose petals.

Celebrate by hosting your own Girls' Night In with tips and signature cocktail recipes created by the experts at Girls' Night In and friends of Ketel One Botanical who are here to help with:

Preparing for a Spa Night In with your girls by Claire Fountain , @cbquality

, @cbquality Arranging a healthy meal in for your besties with Lily Kunin , @cleanfooddirtycity

, @cleanfooddirtycity Using tarot cards for a spiritual gathering with your closest circle by Kate Van Horn , @kate.van.horn

And beginning on September 22nd, enter promo code GIRLSNIGHTIN for a $5 discount towards the purchase of Ketel One Botanical for on-demand delivery in under sixty minutes courtesy of Drizly2 through the end of the year.

Continuing the movement, Ketel One Botanical & Girls' Night In Club will create signature Read and Sip events to be held in New York and San Francisco later this fall, providing more occasions for women to come together.

No matter what is on the agenda—pampering, cooking or simply catching up—follow Ketel One Botanical (@ketelonebotanical) and share how you Girls' Night In using #KetelBotanical, #BotanicalBesties, #GirlsNightIn

Regardless of how you celebrate Girls' Night In, Ketel One Botanical reminds everyone to relax and sip responsibly.

KETEL ONE BOTANICAL. Made With Vodka Distilled With Real Botanicals And Infused With Natural Flavors. 30% Alc/Vol. © Double Eagle Brands, B.V. Imported by Ketel One USA, Aliso Viejo, CA.

About Ketel One Botanical

Ketel One Botanical is a first-of-its kind spirit made from vodka distilled with real botanicals and infused with natural fruit and botanical essences. Made with 100% non-GMO grain, this 30% ABV spirit is an exceptionally smooth, fresh-tasting drink with no carbs, no artificial flavors, no added sugar and no artificial sweeteners. Ketel One Botanical is available nationwide in three varietals: Peach & Orange Blossom, Cucumber & Mint, and Grapefruit & Rose, at your local spirits retailer for a suggested retail price of $24.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information please visitwww.ketelonebotanical.com.

About Ketel One Family-Made Vodka

Ketel One Family-Made Vodka is a vodka rooted in authenticity, crafted honoring tradition and sophisticated in taste. Ketel One Vodka is produced in Schiedam, Holland by the Nolet Family, who has been distilling fine spirits for 11 generations. Ketel One is crafted using the highest quality ingredients such as 100% non-GMO grain. The super-premium vodka is crafted from small batches using traditional copper pot stills, including the original copper Pot Still #1 after which Ketel One is named, together with modern distillation techniques.

In 2008, the Nolet Group and Diageo announced that they had completed a transaction to form a new 50/50 company called Ketel One Worldwide B.V. to own the perpetual exclusive global rights to sell, market and distribute Ketel One® Vodka, Ketel One Citroen® flavored vodka and Ketel One Oranje® flavored vodka. The Ketel One brand is owned by Double Eagle Brands B.V.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Phillip Pearson Breck Rochow/Marie-Christina Batich Diageo North America Bullfrog + Baum Phillip.Pearson@diageo.com KetelOneVodkaPR@bullfrogandbaum.com (o) 646-223-2309 (o) 212.255.6717

1 Ketel One Botanical (per 1.5 oz.): 73 cal; 0g carbs; 0g protein; 0g fat; White Table Wine (per 5 fl. oz., USDA ARS, National Nutrient Database May 2016): 121 cal; 3.82 carbs; 0.1g protein; 0g fat

2 New users of Drizly only. Must be 21+. Subject to applicable law, offer for $5 off your order total or your shipping fee or delivery fee. Includes orders of non-alcoholic items. Valid until 12/31/18.

SOURCE Ketel One Family-Made Vodka