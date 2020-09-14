Ketel One Family Made Vodka Brings Marvelous Drinks To Your Door for the 72nd Emmy® Awards Season

Ketel One Family Made Vodka is partnering with Emmy, Tony and Grammy winner, Billy Porter, to help spread a marvelous message: When it comes to drinking marvelously this Emmys season, viewers can enjoy the season's signature sips with giving back in mind. As part of the brand's commitment to create a marvelous world where all are seen and heard as equal, Ketel One is donating to organizations that champion representation in Hollywood and beyond, an initiative about which the brand is passionate and which is also close to Billy Porter's heart. Continuing its relationship with GLAAD and their work to accelerate acceptance for LGBTQ+ people, Ketel One will host a conversation between Billy Porter and GLAAD leading into Emmys weekend, where they will discuss the importance of representation in entertainment, and celebrate the diverse voices and personalities of those who make the industry marvelous. The conversation will be hosted on GLAAD's Instagram page the week of September 14. For updates on timing, consumers can follow @GLAAD on Instagram.

Via a partnership with Cocktail Courier, Ketel One has created a bespoke Emmys cocktail kit that consumers can purchase this season, and on behalf of Billy Porter, Ketel One Vodka will make a donation to NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc., to support their mission to secure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all. This donation comes in addition to the establishment of Diageo's $20 Million Community Fund, as part of its commitment to supporting the Black community and diverse representation.

The Ketel One Vodka x 72nd Emmy Awards Cocktail Kit will feature the Seven Minute Martini, one of the season's signature sips crafted by Diageo Reserve World Class award-winning mixologist Charles Joly. The one-of-a-kind cocktail kit is complete with everything needed to drink marvelously at home, including fresh ingredients, an option to add a French press for cocktail infusing, and of course, Ketel One Vodka, enabling viewers to toast to the stars with a cocktail in hand.

"In years past, not only were we able to bring delight to Emmy nominees and winners by serving them from the other side of the bar, but we also provided the same elevated experience to viewers nationwide. This year, we wanted to create a cocktail experience that is just as marvelous while also giving back," says bartender Charles Joly. "With the 2020 cocktail collection, people at home can up their home bartending game for an award-worthy drink experience. You can create great drinks by using ingredients you already have available at home, taking classic cocktails you know and love from conventional to marvelous."

The limited-edition Ketel One Vodka x 72nd Emmy Awards Cocktail Kit is now available nationwide for purchase on www.cocktailcourier.com . The Seven Minute Martini isn't the only signature cocktail this Emmys Season. Mixologist Charles Joly's 2020 cocktail collection features a cast of marvelous cocktails, all easy to recreate from any home bar. Each original serve is composed of familiar ingredients that can be sourced with minimal effort, showcasing that any cocktail, from a classic Ketel One Martini to a Ketel One Mule, can be elevated by incorporating everyday ingredients in unexpected combinations.

The Ketel One Family Made Vodka X Emmy Cocktail Collection includes:

Seven Minute Martini - A striking presentation with no master mixology required, this infused drink transforms over the course of seven minutes, providing new delight in every sip

- A striking presentation with no master mixology required, this infused drink transforms over the course of seven minutes, providing new delight in every sip Hollywood Mule - This marvelous take on a classic mule swaps ginger beer for ginger kombucha, combining it with seasonal fruit and herbs for a crisp, fresh-tasting award-worthy cocktail

This marvelous take on a classic mule swaps ginger beer for ginger kombucha, combining it with seasonal fruit and herbs for a crisp, fresh-tasting award-worthy cocktail Double Brewed Espresso Martini - Cold brew, stout and cacao meld seamlessly with Ketel One Vodka for an unexpected take on the espresso martini

Whether viewing from home or from the front row, Ketel One Family Made Vodka reminds everyone that moderation is marvelous. The 72nd Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, September 20 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT).

About Ketel One Family Made Vodka

Ketel One Family Made Vodka is inspired by more than 329 years and 11 generations of the Nolet Family's distilling expertise. Ketel One is crafted using only the highest-quality ingredients, including 100% non-GMO grain. Ketel One continues to toast to the artists, trailblazers and innovators in the entertainment industry, inspiring them to inspire others. Follow Ketel One Family Made Vodka on Instagram for additional inspiration and information:@KetelOne_US.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Media Contacts:

Diageo NA

Phillip Pearson

[email protected]

Bullfrog + Baum

Breck Rochow / Aviva Taeidkashani

[email protected]

SOURCE Ketel One Vodka

Related Links

https://www.ketelone.com

