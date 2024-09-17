Ketel One Family Made Vodka is the World's First Spirits Brand to Implement Accessible QR Codes on Packaging

Set to be on shelves this month, the AQRs will be found on Ketel One Vodka's bottled Espresso Martini and Cosmopolitan products from The Cocktail Collection . These new enhanced QR codes can be detected by class-leading accessibility apps such as Microsoft Seeing AI, Be My Eyes and Envision. When a user who is blind or has low vision scans the AQR code on product, they unlock distance detection and access to product information. Upon scanning, the user's phone announces the product category and its physical distance from the user through text-to-speech and enhanced font size. The app also detects key information including product details, specific allergens and can even provide recipe suggestions, all of which would normally require additional, visual assistance to obtain. The AQR also serves as another avenue to easily connect all consumers to a brand's digital presence whether it be an interactive AR campaign or a simple website landing page.

According to Zappar, the company that created the AQR and their charity partners at the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), more than 315 million people around the world are blind or have low vision and "nine out of 10 of those people find it difficult to access crucial information on product packaging." To combat this and to benefit this community, Ketel One Family Made Vodka is paving the way as the first spirits brand to incorporate this technology.

Since its inception in 1983, Ketel One has made it a priority to not only provide a better vodka, but also better cocktail experiences - from the time of purchase to the actual mixology all the way to the first sip. In establishing these on-bottle AQRs, Ketel One continues its pursuit of advancing cocktail culture as it has for generations.

Carl Nolet Jr., 11th generation family member expresses his pride in this innovation: "After learning about emerging technology in this space nearly two years ago, we were inspired to see how we could better provide product information to consumers who are blind or have low vision. And I believe we found it! We are excited to be the first spirit brand to launch this technology as it's A powerful yet simple way to provide greater choice for all consumers through accessible product information. This addition to Ketel One's Cocktail Collection packaging will make the product more accessible, which is something we are always striving for as we continue to innovate and evolve as a brand."

Starting this month, consumers 21+ can find the new packaging on shelves at liquor stores nationwide. Diageo hopes this accessibility milestone will lead the way for more spirit brands to follow suit, making celebrations more accessible for everyone, every day. For more information, please visit KetelOne.com or follow along on Instagram @KetelOne_US .

Ketel One Family Made Vodka reminds everyone to sip responsibly.

About Ketel One Family Made Vodka

Ketel One Family Made Vodka is inspired by more than 330 years and 11 generations of the Nolet Family's distilling expertise. Ketel One is crafted using only the highest-quality ingredients, including 100% non-GMO grain and is gluten-free. That quality has led to global recognition with Drinks International as one of the top trending vodkas in the world's best bars, a top ten bartenders' choice of vodka, and one of the best-selling vodkas in the world's best bars (Drinks International Brands Report, 2023). Inspired by the passionate pursuit of excellence in their craft, Ketel One continues to toast to the artists, trailblazers and innovators in the entertainment industry. Follow Ketel One Family Made Vodka on Instagram for additional inspiration and information: @KetelOne_US .

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Zappar

Zappar is a UK technology company focused on immersive technologies, spanning hardware, software, accessibility and creative services. Zappar's ecosystem includes; Zapworks, a complete XR platform for deploying rich 3D experiences to the web, including AR, VR and WebXR across handsets and headsets. Zapbox, the world's most affordable mixed reality headset and Zappar Creative Studio, a global leader in delivering best-in-class immersive campaigns and strategy for the world's biggest brands. More recently, Zappar launched Zapvision to make access to information on product packaging a basic human right by providing brands with a single Accessible QR code solution. This unique blend of solutions all under one roof enables businesses to scale immersive experiences more affordably across different use cases, teams and devices. Partners include Nestle, Unilever, Pfizer, H&M, Disney, PwC, AstraZeneca, LEGOLAND, PepsiCo, Mondelez, Atlanta United and many more.

About Be My Eyes

Launched in 2015, Be My Eyes has created a global community that connects people who are blind or have low vision with volunteers, digital assistants and company representatives. Worldwide more than 690,000 people who are blind or have low-vision use the innovative Be My Eyes app through their smartphone to get visual description when they need it. Through Be My Eyes, people can connect with more than 7.6 million volunteers. Or use the latest AI image describer. Or connect with dedicated company representatives to help with their products. The app harnesses the power of generosity, technology, and human connection so that people who are blind or have low vision have more accessible ways to engage with a world sometimes not built with them in mind. Be My Eyes is available in more than 150 countries worldwide and its volunteers speak more than 180 languages. The app is free and available for both iOS and Android .

About Zapvision

Zapvision is a free-to-download app and royalty-free SDK that helps people who are blind and partially sighted to access product information on packaging. Zapvision's Accessible QR solution and scanning technology enable a one-code solution that can be scanned and detected at 5x the distance of a standard printed QR code and is accessible to everyone, no matter their level of eyesight.

