Ketel One Family Made Vodka Takes Over Park City for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival

As The Official Vodka of the Festival, Ketel One Vodka celebrates the groundbreaking work and emerging talent in independent film

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevating the artistry of spirits alongside the creativity of independent cinema, Ketel One Family Made Vodka is pleased to announce its partnership as the Official Vodka of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. As the iconic festival gears up to celebrate 40 extraordinary years of cinematic innovation, Ketel One eagerly joins the revelry. Inspired by the dedication of those who continually elevate their craft and set the standards to become classics, Ketel One draws parallels with its own journey in the world of cocktailing. Throughout the ten-day festival, Ketel One Vodka will be at the forefront of official events, treating festival-goers (21+) to cocktails and experiences as unforgettable as the performances gracing the silver screen at Sundance. Stepping onto the Sundance stage for the first time, Ketel One Vodka brings its storied history of celebrating the entertainment industry to life alongside the most highly-anticipated moments of the festival. Beyond crafting signature sips for cocktail and film enthusiasts throughout the city, the award-winning vodka proudly joins forces with leading brands such as Audible, MACRO, and others. These dynamic collaborations promise immersive experiences, toasting moments that transcend the boundaries of taste and cinema.



"Ketel One is excited to step into its role as the Official Vodka at this year's Sundance Film Festival," says Julie Yufe, Senior Vice President of Vodka & Rum, Diageo. "This partnership underscores a mutual dedication to craftsmanship — just as our vodka embodies a commitment to quality and artistry, Sundance stands as a beacon for pioneering storytelling and innovation. We take pride in infusing Ketel One's precision and passion into this endeavor, raising a glass to the harmonious blend of our craft with the extraordinary narratives that unfold at the festival."



Ketel One will be adding even more delight to the occasion with a dazzling official cocktail lineup. As Sundance marks a moment to celebrate peers and their creativity, Ketel One and Diageo Reserve World Class award-winning mixologist, Charles Joly, welcome breakout bar talent, Erika Flowers, into the mix. Imparting her own expertise and flair, Flowers, alongside Joly, has created a slate of sophisticated, cinema-inspired serves. Together, they present an impressive lineup of inventive twists on vodka classics, each with a distinctively-Sundance twist.



"As a mixologist, the opportunity to craft the cocktail lineup for Ketel One and the Sundance Festival is truly exhilarating," says Charles Joly. "Sundance is a celebration of creativity; a space where people come together to explore the frontier of storytelling. Working alongside the talented Erika Flowers, we set out to capture the essence of this festival in every sip. Our cocktail lineup is more than just drinks; it's a cinematic journey, an artistic expression that mirrors the passion and innovation seen in this year's films."



The Ketel One Vodka Sundance Cocktail Collection includes: