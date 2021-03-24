Ketel One Vodka Raises a Glass to the Makers of Marvelous with Andrew Rannells

"The hospitality community is one that is vibrant. They bring magic, joy and delight to our lives through their commitment to craft," says Rannells. "I am thrilled to partner with Ketel One Vodka to kick off a meaningful campaign that not only gives back, but also drives awareness to the individuals who are making our experiences marvelous."

"Ketel One Vodka knows what essential role the hospitality industry plays in our lives, particularly the bartenders who create truly unforgettable experiences. They have supported our brand since day one and continue to inspire us. Their community has been one of the hardest hit in the past year, and they need us to support the hospitality industry now more than ever," says Carl Nolet, Jr. Nolet Family 11th Generation Distiller.

Makers of Marvelous is not the only initiative by a Diageo brand with the mission of supporting the hospitality community. In June 2020, Diageo launched " Raising the Bar ," a global program that provides $100 million to support the recovery of major hospitality centers. The program also includes the establishment of Diageo's $20 Million Community Fund , as part of its commitment to supporting the Black community and championing equality.

About Another Round, Another Rally

Another Round Another Rally is a non-profit financial resource for the hospitality industry. We provide reimbursement grants and immersive educational scholarships to further the education of historically excluded voices in the community, and supply emergency assistance to those employed in restaurants, bars, and hotels who have fallen on unexpected hardship.

Their goal is to give current and future leaders access to the tools they can utilize in order to create innovative, dynamic workplaces where equity and inclusion allow marginalized populations the space and safety to advance and thrive.

