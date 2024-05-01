Keter Delivers Beauty to Outdoor Storage with New Signature Collection

Innovative DecoCoat™ technology provides natural wood aesthetics without sacrificing best-in-class durability

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keter, a global leader in high-quality resin-based outdoor lifestyle solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new Signature Collection. Offering timeless wood-grain aesthetics and resin-based durability, the Signature Collection solves a need for functional outdoor storage that complements the beauty of nature. While most backyard storage is hidden away, Keter's Signature Collection is designed to be seen.



Providing stylish solutions for every outdoor need, the Signature Collection ranges from spacious sheds to elegant deck boxes and functional garden beds. Proprietary DecoCoat™ technology offers a true-to-life wood look and feel, adding durability and weather resistance. While traditional wood requires regular maintenance, DecoCoat™ resin-based material requires zero upkeep and won't rot, rust, splinter, or peel. The natural colors, ranging from Walnut to Ashwood, ensure a timeless appeal that withstands inclement weather season after season.

Each piece is designed for straightforward assembly, with clear instructions that simplify the building process from unboxing to completion. Features like hydraulic pistons enable easy opening and gentle closing, enhancing user convenience. Additionally, the products are made from 100% recyclable materials, highlighting Keter's commitment to sustainability.

Alejandro Pena, CEO of Keter Group, expresses enthusiasm for the collection: "The Signature Collection is a testament to our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional quality, functionality, and design in outdoor lifestyle solutions. As elevated backyard design is becoming more important to our consumers, we noticed a gap in the market for outdoor storage solutions that complement the beauty of nature rather than clash with it. The Signature Collection now fills that gap with the first best-in-class storage solutions designed to be seen, not hidden away. It redefines functional storage as space-defining furniture pieces, and we're thrilled to bring it to market."

Discover the future of outdoor storage with Keter's new Signature Collection, available at leading home improvement stores and online retailers. For more information, please visit https://www.keter.com/en-us/keter-signature-collection.html .

About Keter

At Keter, we create extraordinary lifestyle products that enable our customers to enjoy each and every moment they spend at home. With sustainability at our core, we design with the most innovative technologies to offer an extensive range of patio and backyard furniture, indoor and outdoor storage solutions, and household organization products known for their durability, beautiful design, and unparalleled functionality. We're not just developing solutions that work today and improve tomorrow, we're shaping what's next for a better day. With products available in over 100 countries and support centers across all global markets, our scale enables us to meet the diverse home needs of consumers everywhere around the world. For more, visit keter.com .

