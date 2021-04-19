Keter Group Partners with UBQ Materials to Produce Sustainable Home and Garden Goods at Scale

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBQ Materials, developer of the most climate-positive thermoplastic material on the market, today announced that Keter Group, the world's largest resin-based consumer goods company, will incorporate UBQ™ into multiple product lines in its effort to achieve its sustainability goal of incorporating 55 percent recycled content in its manufactured products within five years.

Established in 1948, Keter has long been an industry leader in resin manufacturing and was among the first to implement recycled materials into resin-based consumer goods. Keter products are a mainstay in homes all over the world. Leading the fast-growing outdoor furniture industry valued globally at over $17 billion, Keter operates in 100 countries and has 21 plants in Israel, Europe and North America. Keter is majority-owned by the private equity firm BC Partners, which purchased 80 percent of the company for 1.4 billion Euros in 2016.

"To reach our climate goals, we are going far beyond the classic recycling method by incorporating climate-positive UBQ™," said Iftach Sachar, MD Global Sustainability, Marketing and Innovation of Keter Group. "This partnership will allow us to differentiate ourselves in the market, bringing a new level of sustainability to consumers and retailers without compromising on quality or competitive pricing of our products."

UBQ™ is a novel raw material for the manufacturing industry, distinguished by its patented technology and significant environmental benefits. A bio-based thermoplastic, UBQ™ is the result of an advanced waste conversion process that transforms landfill-destined household waste into a cost effective, climate-positive, alternative to plastic, wood, and minerals. Every ton of UBQ™ produced prevents nearly 12 tons of CO2-eq from polluting the environment, a gamechanger for manufacturers like Keter that are actively seeking to neutralize or even reverse the carbon footprint of their products.

"Innovation aimed to halt climate change exists and is readily available, but its ability to impact is dependent on the adoption and implementation across industries," said Tato Bigio, co-founder and CEO of UBQ Materials. "Continuing to deplete our natural resources is not an option, it is frankly no longer economically or environmentally viable. Through our partnership with Keter, we hope to set an example for industries to recognize sustainable manufacturing as a simple, cost-effective and necessary choice."

This partnership follows UBQ's announcement of its planned industrial scale facility in the Netherlands. The new facility will have an annual production output of over 72,000 tons of UBQ™, one third of which is already allocated to Keter.

About Keter

Keter is the world's leading manufacturer of resin-based household and garden consumer products, which are sold in 100 countries and found in more than 25,000 retail outlets worldwide. It owns several subsidiary brands, including Curver, which are also planned to manufacture eco-conscious products with UBQ™ inside.

With a focus on innovation driven by consumer insights, Keter provides a wide range of furniture, storage and organization solutions. Keter's ongoing commitment to simplify and enhance the daily lives of consumers has been key to their global success. To learn more, please visit keter.com .

About UBQ Materials

UBQ Materials Ltd. has developed an advanced conversion technology, patenting the world's first bio-based material (UBQ™) made entirely of unsorted household waste; a revolutionary way to divert municipal solid waste from landfills and transform it into a sustainable substitute for oil-based plastics. A certified B Corp, UBQ is a recent recipient of the 2020 Future of Plastics Award and 2020 Quality Innovation Awards. UBQ's marquee customers include global retail solutions provider Mainetti, Daimler, the manufacturer of Mercedes-Benz, and Arcos Dorados, the world's largest franchisee of McDonald's restaurants across Latin America.

With a climate-positive impact and cost-competitive price, UBQ™ empowers manufacturers with a simple transition to greater sustainability. Learn more by visiting UBQMaterials.com.

