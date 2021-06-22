Keto + Paleo + Gluten-Free: Base Culture Adds Sourdough To Its Sliced Bread Lineup

"It's no secret that sourdough bread has skyrocketed in popularity over the past year, and we're thrilled to introduce a gluten-free, Keto and deliciously nourishing sourdough option," said Base Culture Founder, Jordann Windschauer. "Our Paleo and Keto Certified Sourdough Bread is the first-of-its-kind and is made with wholesome, pure Paleo ingredients that capture the irresistible flavor and texture of traditional sourdough, without the hassle of baking it at home."

The U.S. sourdough bread market is expected to grow at an 8.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2027 due to consumer demand for fermented foods and breads that have better-for-you ingredients, ( Research And Markets ). Base Culture's Sourdough provides consumers with a gluten-free, grain-free, and clean ingredient version with the perfect taste and texture. Made with simple ingredients, such as eggs, cashew butter, almond flour, arrowroot flour, and apple cider vinegar, Base Culture's Sourdough Bread is the perfect choice for those looking for a better-for-you bread to make a breakfast toast or a hearty sandwich, that is both delicious and nourishing.

Base Culture Sourdough Bread will be available in 16 oz. bags at Whole Foods Markets nationwide, as well as online at www.baseculture.com . SRP $9.99. For more information and to find a store near you, visit www.baseculture.com and follow on Instagram at @baseculture .

About Base Culture: Base Culture proudly produces high-quality breads, sweet baked goods, and almond butters made with clean ingredients for consumers seeking deliciously nourishing, satisfying options. All Base Culture products are 100% Paleo certified, gluten-free, grain-free, non-GMO, and Kosher. The company also has 100% Keto certified options in its sliced breads and almond butter product lines. Everything is made in-house at the Base Culture manufacturing plant to ensure that product quality is held to the highest of standards. Base Culture products are available nationally at stores including Whole Foods Markets, Kroger, Publix, and Albertsons/Safeway.

