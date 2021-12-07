Keto Chocolate Brand, Goalz, Puts New Spin On What It Means To Be Sugar-free

ORANGE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Born from the dream of bringing together low-carb diet enthusiasts and chocolate lovers alike with a healthy, great-tasting chocolate that also had simple ingredients, female-founded keto chocolate company, GOALZ, makes its debut as just that.

Goalz Chocolates are low-carb, keto, diabetic, and vegan. Available in flavors such as Hazelnut, Almond, Sea Salt, Pistachio, and Coconut. Les than 1g of net carbs per servings. Available at www.theGoalz.com. GOALZ is a chocolate brand designed specifically for low-carb dieters. With a few simple ingredients and fresh daily production, GOALZ creates honest chocolate without the preservatives, masking agents, and artificial ingredients. Known for their use of the premium natural sugar substitute.

Founder, Michelle Oten, comes from five generations of bakers and European chocolatiers. A low-carb diet enthusiast and chocolate lover herself, she started experimenting with making healthy, great-tasting chocolates with simple ingredients that would delight Keto dieters, those with diabetes, and any who look to limit sugar in their diets. GOALZ chocolates are the result of this experimental journey: fine chocolates that help you hit your macro goalz.

Oten shares that, "After extensive research and experimentation, we have realized that the problem of the perfect sugar-free chocolate was the sugar substitutes. After all, real fine chocolate has only been done with real sugar. Other sweeteners have different characteristics. Nobody has taken a good look at the new rare sugar Allulose yet. It is perfect in the sense that it behaves almost same as sugar without the carbs and calories."

GOALZ stands out from the crowd as a sugar-free chocolate without the icky after-taste of sweeteners and/or without the masking agents.

Oten further expands here and mentions, "Real chocolate has mainly two simple ingredients: Cocoa and Sugar. Most candy manufacturers and sugar-free chocolate brands use fillers, masking agents, and other ingredients to make up the bulk difference from sugar and to mask the taste of sweeteners. Mainly by incorporating the new natural rare sugar (Allulose) to our chocolate formula, we have eliminated the need for any additional ingredients."

GOALZ is not about chocolates that are mass-produced for profit, but about mixing carefully selected ingredients with low batch productions to bring care and love to each canister of chocolate.

To try GOALZ's various chocolate products, visit www.theGoalz.com.

About GOALZ

GOALZ is a chocolate brand designed specifically for low-carb dieters. With a few simple ingredients and fresh daily production, GOALZ creates honest chocolate without the preservatives, masking agents, and artificial ingredients. Known for their use of the premium natural sugar substitute, allulose, their chocolates stand on their own without the aftertaste of other natural substitutes and without the side effects of artificial sweeteners and sugar alcohols.

SOURCE Goalz

Related Links

www.thegoalz.com

