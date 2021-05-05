Keto Diet Market Size Worth $ 1.18 Billion By 2024 | CAGR: almost 5%: Technavio

The keto diet market is poised to grow by USD 1.18 billion between 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The keto diet market growth is boosted by the increasing availability of keto products across various distribution formats. In addition to online channels, keto diet products are also being made available in brick-and-mortar stores. Moreover, to increase their sales, several vendors are focusing on distributing their products through retail stores, specialty stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. For instance, Love You Foods LLC has expanded the presence of its products by distributing them online as well as retail outlets of The Vitamin Shoppe. Similarly, Fat Snax partnered with The Vitamin Shoppe to sell their keto snack products through its retail outlets.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK is the critical market for the keto diet in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. Keto diet market growth in Europe can be attributed to increasing health consciousness among consumers in the region.

Know About the Key Opportunities and Growth of Keto Diet Market in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry

https://www.technavio.com/report/keto-diet-market-industry-analysis

The keto diet market is segmented by product (supplements, beverages, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The supplements product segment of the keto diet market will hold a major market share in the near future. This can be due to the factors such as an increase in the number of product launches and continuous product innovations.

The keto diet market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional vendors. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Growing popularity and increasing availability of keto products

Growing obese population

Influence of celebrities following the keto diet

Market Challenges

Side effects of keto diet

Low awareness of keto diet in consumer in developing regions

Increasing threat from other lifestyle dietary plans

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Companies Mentioned

Ample Foods

Ancient Nutrition

Bulletproof 360, Inc.

Dang Foods Co.

Essentially Keto

Fat Snax

Glanbia Plc

Perfect Keto LLC

Prüvit Ventures, Inc.

The Good Fat Co. Ltd.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The probiotic dietary supplements market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.28 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Dietary Supplements Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The dietary supplements market size is expected to grow by USD 26.70 billion and record a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2024. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Plant-based Meat Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The plant-based meat market has the potential to grow by USD 7.21 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.14%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/keto-diet-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio