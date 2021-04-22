Keto-Friendly Support for the Liver and Kidneys

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and Wellness brand Suraksha Naturals has created two products distinctly tailored to supporting liver and kidney health. Both items fall under the company's Ketoveyda label, a product line devoted to supplementing the gaps created by the popular keto diet.

The trending keto diet is a powerfully effective way to lose weight and regain a sense of health. However, a commitment to keto also has its shortcomings, including several nutritional gaps. Ketoveyda products aim to address these concerns by supplementing the diet with critical missing nutrients.

For instance, studies have shown that eating keto can lead to elevated liver enzymes as well as additional stress on kidneys. Suraksha Naturals has answered these concerns with two products, Ketoveyda Herbal Liver Care Supplement and its Ketoveyda Herbal Kidney Care Supplement, respectively.

Ketoveyda's Herbal Liver Care is a natural supplement that both aids in hepatoprotection (protecting the liver) as well as helping the liver itself function. The ingredient list includes natural items like turmeric, artichoke, long pepper, and milk thistle.

The Ketoveyda Herbal Kidney Care similarly looks out for the function and operation of the kidneys. It also aids in healthy urinary tract activity and even supports water balance in the body. Herbs such as tribulus, uva-ursi, coriander, turmeric, and dandelion are put to work helping to eliminate toxins from the kidneys and keep the bladder and urinary tract healthy. It even goes one step further back into the gastrointestinal tract by supporting the digestive process, too.

Both of these supplements aren't just proven, natural options for enhancing liver and kidney health. They're also just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Suraksha Natural's offerings. The Ketoveyda line is filled with capsules, oils, powders, and sprays that are all geared toward promoting health and propping up the body and mind in the name of a better quality of life.

About Suraksha Naturals: Suraksha Naturals is a manufacturer of health and wellness products that operates under the larger umbrella of its parent company Suraksha Group Company. The brand uses modern science to validate ancient Ayurvedic herbal traditions, utilizing the health solutions of the past to create a brighter future.

Please direct inquiries to:

Gene Valminuto

(954) 849-7534

[email protected]

SOURCE Suraksha Naturals