Keto Frozen Custard Brand Mammoth Creameries Releases Three New Flavors

Mammoth Creameries' mission is simple: ice cream for all. The frozen custard is made with a sweet cream base of 100% grass-fed butter, high-quality heavy cream and egg yolks to offer a nutritious and delicious ice cream option for anyone that's keeping an eye on their sugar intake.

"These new flavors are so good, even I have to remind myself that they're made without sugar. Big on flavor? Nope. These have Mammoth-sized flavor," said Susan Krauss, creator and co-founder of Mammoth Creameries. "To say that we are stoked about these new products is an understatement. The new flavors will not only change the keto ice cream game, but the ice cream game overall. It's hard to believe that this is a better-for-you product. Prepare for liftoff," said Tim Krauss, co-founder of Mammoth Creameries.

These three new flavors expand upon the existing collection of four low-carb frozen custards. The new flavors include:



Butter Coffee: Kickstart your day with this energy-boosting, taste bud-pleasing blend of subtle coffee notes and a creamy texture complemented by the smoothness of 100% grass-fed butter. And for you late night snackers, don't worry this one won't keep you up past bedtime. Net carbs: 3g/serving



Strawberry: Introducing the freshest of the fresh — we mix a delicious unsweetened strawberry puree into our sweet cream base to make a juicy and refreshing treat that's full of fresh-picked flavor. Net carbs: 5g/serving



Introducing the freshest of the fresh — we mix a delicious unsweetened strawberry puree into our sweet cream base to make a juicy and refreshing treat that's full of fresh-picked flavor. Net carbs: 5g/serving Butter Pecan: Buttery notes complement the crunch of pecans in this American favorite. Our Butter Pecan flavor is one that every member of the family will love, not just Grandma. Net carbs: 2g/serving

To check out the entire collection of frozen custard flavors or to locate a grocery retailer near you, visit www.mammothcreameries.com. You can follow Mammoth Creameries on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

