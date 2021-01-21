Keto Innovator Hilo Life Partners with Sprouts, Hy-Vee

Hilo Life is one of the first keto-friendly cheese and nut snacks available in the grocery store. After launching exclusively on e-commerce in late 2019, the brand quickly found loyal customers on Amazon , amassing more than 1,000 five-star reviews and ranking #1 in the snack mix subcategory on Amazon sales rankings. Hilo Life's online success has resulted in exciting new brick-and-mortar partnerships with Sprouts Farmers Market and Hy-Vee, Inc., leading grocers in natural foods, health and wellness.

"Hilo Life fills an important gap in the low carb category. Keto consumers told us they missed crunchy, flavorful foods, especially in the snack food aisle, so we saw an opportunity to innovate and fill that void – we call it 'Noshtalgia.' It's about missing the little things when you're eating low carb, from the crinkle of opening a chip bag to the feel of a satisfying crunch and even licking the cheese dust off your fingers," said Amanda Cheung, brand director for Hilo Life. "We create keto-friendly snacks where there is nothing to miss – you can have it all."

Hilo Life nut and cheese snack mixes have only 4g net carbs (or less), at least 9g protein and 0g added sugar. Available in three flavors, Piece-A-Pizza, Really Ranchy and Super Cheesy, the grab and go snacks satisfy comfort food cravings. The snacks are now available at all 364 Sprouts Farmers Markets across 23 states, throughout the Midwest in select Hy-Vee stores and at all Woodman's Markets.

About Hilo Life

Hilo Life is a keto-friendly lifestyle brand on a mission to make low carb foods a source of joy. Hilo Life offers a solution for those seeking the bold flavors and crunchy textures currently missing from low carb lifestyles. With 4g net carbs (or less), 9g protein (at least) and 0g added sugar, Hilo Life lets you keto your way. For nutritional details and more information, visit hilolife.com and follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

